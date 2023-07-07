Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Just Came Out, But Taylor Swift's Fourth Of July Post Is Giving Big 1989 Energy

Taylor Swift really seems to be saying “drop everything now.” At the time of this writing, it’s July 7, the day Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released, it’s also the day the singer posted a belated Fourth of July message…which is very odd. I write this because, this post that features the “Cruel Summer” singer’s besties celebrating Independence Day is very reminiscent of the 1989 era, and now I think it’s pretty clear which of Swift’s projects will be released next.

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten such a fun personal peek into Swift’s life. Ever since the Reputation era, we haven’t gotten many of them, so this Independence Day post really sticks out. The Instagram carousel the "Blank Space" singer curated is a set of photos of her with her gal pals, including Este, Alana and Danielle Haim as well as Selena Gomez. Check it out:

Up until this point, Swift’s posts have all been related to her tour and Speak Now’s release, they’ve also been noticeably purple. This Fourth of July upload (which came on July 7) is very blue, which is 1989’s color. Also, the Polaroids of her and her friends having a blast has so much 1989 energy it’s overwhelming.

We’ve been clowning around for months about 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and its potential release date, and clear Easter eggs were laid in “Karma’s” music video that heavily alluded to this album coming next. However, this Polaroid-laden post feels like the most obvious hint we’ve gotten yet about Swift’s fifth album being re-released.

For some context, Taylor Swift’s Independence Day parties are a thing of legend, and they started in 2013, according to Cosmopolitan . Then, in 2014 (the beginning of the 1989 era) The Squad was introduced, and the crew of A-listers had a massive party on the Fourth. The parties kept growing, but in 2017 they ceased to exist (on social media). So, seeing the “Style” singer post about her latest red, white and blue party is a very big deal.

While there’s really no official confirmation that this is related to Swift’s massive pop album, we do know this singer never does anything unintentionally. So, with Speak Now officially out, it’s time to start thinking about what’s next. We got clues about Swift’s third re-record right when Midnights came out and she hid what felt like hundreds of Easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” music video. Then she announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) a few months later. So, if she’s already laying the groundwork for her next re-release it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

So, my fellow Swifties, as the Eras Tour continues, and we all obsess over Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled for light blue Easter eggs. It seems like 1989 (Taylor’s Version) might be right around the corner.