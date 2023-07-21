The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2's Boardwalk Episode Solidified My Feelings About Conrad And Jeremiah, Now I Know Where I Stand With Belly’s Love Triangle

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 – “Love Game” – of The Summer I Turned Pretty are ahead. If you aren’t caught up on the 2023 TV schedule entry, you can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription .

I realize the vast majority of the internet seems to be on Team Conrad when it comes to Belly’s love triangle on The Summer I Turned Pretty. However, in Season 2 of the Jenny Han adaptation , it’s become clear as day that Jeremiah is the right choice for Lola Tung’s character, and this idea was solidified when the gang took a trip to the boardwalk in Episode 4 of the Amazon Prime hit.

As Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah and the youngsters of the Summer I Turned Pretty cast took a trip to the boardwalk while Aunt Julia fixed the air conditioning, the crew shared some much-needed lighthearted fun. However, there were also some seriously game-changing moments at this amusement park between the three subjects of the love triangle, and let’s just say Jeremiah won some points while Conrad took a major L.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Think It’s Time We All Get On The Team Jeremiah Train

I’ve always been Team Jeremiah, even though it felt wrong at first, and now there’s no denying after Episode 4 that Gavin Casalegno’s Fisher brother is the best choice for Belly. He’s loving, charismatic, and most importantly attentive and caring. All these qualities were on full display in “Love Game,” and the moments on the boardwalk made it abundantly clear that we should all be Team Jeremiah.

Even though we get to see Jeremiah’s care and admiration for Belly throughout the episode – I mean, he’s making eyes at her literally the whole time – it’s the moment on the Tower of Terror that solidified my feelings.

After we learned via flashback that Jeremiah and Belly had both stayed back from the boardwalk to keep each other company when they got sick, and we saw Jer cheering for her team (which he was not on) during the boardwalk games, it ended with the sweetest moment of all. Even though the boys won the challenges, and Belly had to ride the Tower of Terror, Jeremiah decided to support her and go with her, because he knew how scared she was.

Talk about a supportive king! Despite also being nervous himself, he went on the ride to be there for Belly, and it showed just how much he truly cares about her. You can literally see the love in this boy’s eyes for Lola Tung’s character, and it was this moment that cemented my opinion that Jeremiah is the best choice for Belly.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Conrad Took A Big L In This Episode

Do you know who didn’t support Belly throughout the episode? Conrad. And despite what Steven believes, there isn’t a “vibe” between the exes. Their relationship ended at prom, and it should stay in the past. This episode further confirmed this point when Tung’s character actually called Christopher Briney’s Fisher brother out at the end of the episode.

Throughout the episode we flashback to see Belly pining after Conrad when she was much younger. In one of these blasts from the past, we learn that he took her to the boardwalk just the two of them, but he hit on one of the girls working there. Belly literally called this moment the “first time” her heart was broken. Ouch. Then, when he won her a polar bear, who gets named Junior Mint, she told him she wanted a giraffe.

At the end of the episode, after Belly wins a game and intentionally picks a giraffe over a polar bear, Conrad asks her why she didn't get another bear. With a lowkey shady tone, Belly said:

I’m not 13 years old anymore, Conrad.

Shots were fired, and in my eyes, Belly has actually started to move on. Finally.

In that moment Conrad also finally seemed to understand what he’d done to Belly, and realized his lack of attention toward her. Meanwhile, Jeremiah is over here being the most attentive and caring being around.

So, in my humble opinion, there’s only one right answer to this Conrad vs. Jeremiah debate, and Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s second season only solidified these feelings, making them permanent.