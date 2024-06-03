While it's still early into its time on TV, The Traitors has quickly established itself as one of the best reality TV shows. Between host Alan Cumming's hilarious accent and a cast full of reality TV royalty, the show has gotten super popular for those with a Peacock subscription. The rumored cast for Traitors Season 3 dropped, and many fans are not happy.

After the first season included regular folks, The Traitors' Season 2 cast was stacked with reality royalty from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, and The Real Housewives. A rumored cast list for the new season is circulating on Twitter, and fans of those shows aren't happy by the names listed. Folks are sounding off online, with one such fan tweeting:

How could they go from the best cast of all time to… this

This sentiment seems to be related to which reality TV royalty will reportedly be duking it out at the castle in Scotland. It is rumored that Survivor's Carolyn Wiger and two-time winner Tony Vlachos will be among the cast, although some fans took this as a letdown after seeing Parvati and Sandra reunite during Season 2. And there are also plenty of fans mad to see Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval on the list as well. Another tweet about the rumors cast used a clip from Big Brother to share their disappointment, check it out below:

the number of irrelevant people on the traitors 3 cast: pic.twitter.com/VUHE4SaTAcJune 2, 2024

There is one fandom that I think will be pleased with the rumored cast for The Traitors Season 3. Namely those of us who watch The Real Housewives, as there are a number of truly iconic names on the list. That includes RHONY's Dorinda Medley and RHONJ fan favorite Dolores Catania. I even included the latter on my list of Real Housewives who need to join The Traitors. Two other Housewives that are rumored to possible appear include recently fired RHOP OG Robyn Dixon and Salt Lake City standout Mary M. Cosby. We'll just have to wait and see if they all actually end up on the cast.

The cast list isn't official, but there are definitely some surprising choices on it. And Traitors fans seem to be disappointed with the caliber of contestants after the all-star group that competed in Season 2. Another tweet response reads:

Horrible cast compared to last season

It's still unclear if this cast is legit or not, so we'll have to wait for official news from Peacock. But even if there aren't as many fan favorite names as last season, that doesn't mean that the gameplay won't be dynamic for The Traitors Season 3. Because as outstanding as the ensemble was for last season, Dan blew up both Parvati and Phaedra's game on his way out, and the last few episodes were far less thrilling than the first half.

Hopefully some concrete information will come sooner rather than later. For now rumors will continue swirling, which should presumably help buoy fan excitement until its release.

The first two season of The Traitors (as well as some international seasons) are streaming now on Peacock. While we wait for announcements about Season 3, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.