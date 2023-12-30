Why Rapper Eminem Just Filed Protective Orders Against Two Real Housewives
A bizarre legal battle is brewing.
There’s always sure to be drama afoot when members of The Real Housewives are concerned, but two of the Bravolebrities have become embroiled in a legal battle with an unlikely opponent. The rapper Eminem has filed for protective orders against The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon stemming from their months-long fight over the reality stars’ Reasonably Shady podcast.
Back in February 2023, Eminem filed opposition to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s attempts to trademark the name of their podcast Reasonably Shady, with the rapper alleging that the title could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers,” as he has used the names “Shady” and “Slim Shady” in his music career for over two decades. As their legal battle continues, Eminem filed for the protective orders on December 15, Page Six reports, so he would not have to be present for a deposition.
The rapper’s legal team said it would be “unduly burdensome” for him to be deposed, as he possesses a “limited knowledge of the subjects at issue,” but The Real Housewives of Potomac stars have been insistent that Eminem — real name Marshall Mathers — be made available, as he owns the trademark to “Shady” and was the one who filed the lawsuit to keep Reasonably Shady from being trademarked. Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant’s attorney Andrea Evans said:
The trade reports that Marshall Mathers’ lawyers have offered alternatives to the 8 Mile star who would have “equal and superior knowledge to [him] on the relevant topics.” However, as the “green-eyed bandits” have remained insistent that Eminem appear in court, the rapper filed the protective orders.
Eminem released The Slim Shady LP in 1999 and has continued to go by the nicknames “Slim Shady” and “Shady” throughout his career, which includes starring in 8 Mile, winning an Academy Award for the iconic movie song “Lose Yourself,” and taking a knee during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show that starred multiple rap and hip-hop legends.
Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, meanwhile, started Reasonably Shady in 2021. Their move to trademark the name was done with the intention of selling merchandise, including eye shadow, water bottles, lip gloss, sweatshirts, paddleboards, jackets and socks, per Page Six. They seem to have no intention of backing down to Eminem’s lawsuit, with their attorney saying in March that the RHOP stars denied any likelihood of confusion between their brands, saying they “are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property.”
We’ll have to see if the protective orders keep Marshall Mathers from having to appear in court for deposition, but in the meantime, you can catch up on The Real Housewives of Potomac by streaming episodes with a Peacock subscription. New episodes of Season 8 are set to resume on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 7. Check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is coming in the new year.
