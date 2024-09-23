A Huge Spotlight Is Being Shone On Ryan Murphy’s Monsters Series After Erik Menéndez And His Wife Both Clap Back (And Kim Kardashian Even Visits The Brothers In Jail)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – the second season in Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series has arrived amid the 2024 TV schedule . And, as some may have expected, it’s garnering plenty of reactions. Those responses aren’t just coming from critics and general viewers, as one of them came from Erik himself via his wife, Tammi. He didn’t mince words when discussing Murphy’s take on his and brother’s stories. That development also coincides with Kim Kardashian’s recent visit to see the two brothers in prison.

What Did Erik Menendez Have To Say About Ryan Murphy’s Monsters?

It was in 1996 that Erik and Lyle Menéndez were convicted for the murders of their parents José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez. The latest season of Ryan Murphy’s show (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription ) covers the murders as well as the legal proceedings that followed it. On the day that the nine episodes debuted, Tammi – who’s been married to Erik since 1999 – shared her spouse’s take on the show to X. The now-53-year-old convicted murderer expressed disdain for the drama series:

I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show, I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.

Erik Menéndez also chastised Netflix for its “dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime.” Furthermore, he argued that the series forwards the narrative “that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.” With that, he asserted that the limited series undercut the stories shared by men who’ve opened up about abuse.

After declaring that Ryan Murphy “shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals,” Mr. Menéndez shared more thoughts. Those can be seen in the post below:

This isn’t the first time Monster has faced blowback from individuals connected to a true story the show has tackled. Season 1, which focused on the murders committed by Jeffrey Dahmer, also faced significant blowback. For instance, a friend of one of Dahmer's victims called out Ryan Murphy for what he described as a “media grab.” Others, including the sister of one of Dahmer’s victims , claimed they were never contacted to consult on the show. However, Murphy claimed he did try to receive input from the families that were impacted.

As of this writing, the American Horror Story producer has yet to speak out on the comments shared by Tammi Menéndez. In the meantime, though, one of his collaborators, Kim Kardashian, has been busy.

Why Did Kim Kardahian Visit The Menendez Siblings?

This past weekend, after Tammi Menéndez shared the statement, Kim Kardashian made her way to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. It was reported by TMZ that she traveled to the facility, which is near San Diego, to discuss prison reform with Lyle, Erik and other inmates. Per the news outlet, the socialite ultimately spoke to a group of about 40 inmates.

She was also reportedly accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian as well as film producer Scott Budnick and actor Cooper Koch – who plays Erik on Monsters. Photos of her return to LA from the facility were also shared by deuxmoi on Instagram .

Law school student Kim Kardahian has been working towards reform in the criminal justice system for some time now. She even worked with former President Donald Trump, who apparently hung up on her one time, to accomplish that task while he was in the White House. During her latest prison visit, she apparently discussed a reform initiative known as Greenspace, which the Menéndez brothers are both involved with on some level.

Ultimately, the Kardashians star’s visit and the statement shared by Tammi Menéndez on her husband’s behalf all arguably put more of the spotlight on Monsters. As for whether more people might speak out about the anthology series, whether negatively or positively, remains to be seen.