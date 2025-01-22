Ryan Reynolds Posted About Working On His John Candy Documentary, And I'm Both Applauding And Questioning The Blues Brothers Nod

Comedy legends like John Candy leave behind a legacy with their work, especially when it comes to their most quotable moments. While it’s not sure if Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks’ documentary on the late actor will be slated for the 2025 movie schedule , both men are hard at work on putting together the best representation of the man himself.

The Deadpool star recently showed off his knowledge of Candyology, through quoting a Blues Brothers moment that most wouldn’t expect. As such, I’m both applauding and questioning whether or not the “Orange Whip” line a natural fit for the picture included in this post:

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

I have to note that I’m not complaining that one of John Candy’s best ‘80s movie quotes has gotten some more love. For a quick cameo in the glorious chaos that is The Blues Brothers, Candy is a stand out presence. Melding his character’s charming/sleazy nature and the actor’s impeccable timing, Burton Mercer became one of the many stars that form the constellation of laughs that John Landis’ offbeat musical has always traded on.

At the same time, besides the photo included in Ryan Reynolds’ post seeming to be a bit orange tinted itself, I’m puzzled by how these dots are supposed to connect. If I was to make a guess, I’d say that part of how Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds’ documentary will honor John Candy’s legacy is through examining references such as this. More specifically, I’d think that how such scenes have kept the Planes, Trains and Automobiles icon firmly planted on the pop culture landscape for decades.

Part of that will be likely achieved through Colin Hanks’ personal John Candy stories , as the Orange County actor was only a child when his father Tom worked with Candy. Which would make scenes like the one shown below important touchstones that tie together the life story of one of Canada’s warmest and funniest people:

John Candy will always be a comedic legend who is remembered fondly. Whether it’s through Candy family tributes to his spirit, or those beautiful stories of the SCTV veteran’s public encounters , smiles and tears will always follow when invoking his name.

So while I don’t totally get how this Blues Brothers punchline fits into Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming documentary, I absolutely dig that it’s there to begin with. Also, I now want to learn how to make one of these concoctions at home, because now that I have the man himself's voice i my head, I too want an Orange Whip.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors