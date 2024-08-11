Sadie Sink Shared The Wild Way Her Stranger Things Levitation Scene Came Together Even Though She's Afraid Of Heights

Stranger Things 5 is officially in production and, with all the behind-the-scenes teases being shared by the cast and crew, it's getting to that time again where I feel the need to binge this amazing series once more. If you remember where we left off, the Duffer Brothers wrote Sadie Sink’s character -- fan-favorite Max Mayfield -- into an essential role for Season 4, and she absolutely stole the show. As the main target of Vecna’s torment, Max was frequently lifted up into the air, held under a spell cast by the villainous being. You’d think that with all the wild stunts, the Fear Street alum would be unfazed but, actually, the 22-year-old actress is quite afraid of heights. And that came into play amid the stunt coming together in a wild way.

The All Too Well Short Film star recently participated in a Variety interview, during which she shared a BTS shot of herself harnessed up floating above the ground. This picture (which you can see in the YouTube clip) was taken during a rehearsal for one of the best moments from Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 . (And it's also one of the most emotional scenes of the entire series.) You know the one. It's scene where Max is overtaken by Vecna, and then all of a sudden is saved by the song that was everyone’s new obsession and instantly became associated with the series: Kate Bush’s iconic “Running Up That Hill.” Well, aside from listening to that song on repeat, Sadie Sink prepared for the role by practicing her own stunts, despite initial hesitance:

There’s this sequence where my character levitates off the ground. We had like a stunt rehearsal for that so they had me harnessed up and then they just kind of pull me up into the air. I’m a little bit afraid of heights so this was a challenge at first, but it was actually, it kind of ended up being fun.

According to the Dear Zoe actress, she and the crew only practiced the stunt for one day, expecting to shoot the actual sequence the next week. But, of course, that’s when the COVID pandemic reared its ugly head and led to filming being halted. So there was a year and a half between the practice stunt and the real shoot, with the Whale alum expected to just get it immediately without a refresher. And well, she pulled it off, which is incredibly impressive.

I don’t think I need to remind you how powerful Sadie Sink's acting was. That scene emphasized the importance of friendship, especially in the face of tragedy. It gave fans all the feels, it and still does. In case you need a refresher, here is the scene the Internet couldn’t get enough of:

Listen, maybe I’m just obsessed with Sadie Sink, I’m not going to deny it, but casting her as Max may have been the best creative decision the Duffer Brothers ever made, aside from creating the show in the first place, of course. Even with the way Stranger Things 4 ended , I think her character is still going to be very important to the core characters' attempts to rid Hawkins, Indiana (and the world) of Vecna and the Upside Down for good. Despite some concerning comments from the Duffers , I’m still excited to see how everything plays out and curious as to whether Sink is doing more wire work for the show.

We still have a while to go until we get the final season of Stranger Things, which is tentatively set to arrive in 2025, becoming available with a Netflix subscription . Until then, I’m pulling a Max and adding “Running Up That Hill” back into my daily rotation.