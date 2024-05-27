Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 Came Out Two Years Ago, And I Think It’s Time We Talk About The Best And Worst Parts

Stranger Things Season 5 is deep into production, and fans have been chattering, especially since the Duffer Brothers keep teasing them with behind-the-scenes snippets. However, there would be no fifth and final season had the entire team behind the Netflix show not knocked it out of the park with Season 4. With Volume 1 of the penultimate season celebrating its two-year anniversary on May 27th, now is the perfect time to talk about the best and worst parts of those seven episodes.

Volume 1 begins with one of the most gruesome scenes in the franchise's history and never lets up on the horror element, with that same episode ending with Chrissy Cunningham’s shocking murder. A new Upside Down monster is on the loose and, with the original gang spread out across the country, each of the beloved characters finds themselves in precarious situations. With longer episodes and higher stakes, Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 had me on the edge of my seat. Now, two years removed from its release, I’m reflecting on what stands out in the first half of the season and what should have been left out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best: Eddie Munson And Other New Characters Were Introduced

ST has always had an affinity for introducing new characters every season that fans ultimately can’t help but fall in love with despite the series terrible mortality rate. Season 4 was no different and gave fans some of the most beloved characters of all time, including Argyle, who reportedly won't reappear during Season 5, and Eddie Munson, who many hope isn’t actually dead and will be returning.

Though he only has about forty-five minutes of screen time in the entire season and significantly less in volume 1, Eddie quickly managed to win over people’s hearts, when he delivered a slightly cringeworthy speech in the Hawkins High cafeteria. Naturally, he got swept up. His bond with Dustin Henderson has since resulted in one of the best Stranger Things duos, and his realistic reactions to the Upside Down horrors certainly helped him become the season’s fan favorite.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worst: The Entire Russian Plot Did Not Work

With four storylines happening at the same time, one has to come out at the bottom, and, for many fans, that was the Russian arc. Part of the problem here is that many didn’t actually want Hopper to be alive after the events of Season 3.

Since the Duffer Brothers made their choice, though, it made sense that someone would have to go rescue the former police chief from the Russian prison he was being held in. I wish the rescue efforts would have happened a lot faster and not taken away from the action happening in Hawkins. I know they had to return to that prison to help the kids battle Vecna, the season's villain, but it was narratively counterintuitive to have them break out only to break back in.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best: The "Running Up That Hill" Sequence Was Iconic

There have been a lot of iconic moments in Stranger Things over the years, with several tied to music. However, none of them arguably beats the “Running Up That Hill” sequence in Episode 4. While Max has always been an important part of the group since her arrival in Season 2, this really was her moment to shine.

The entire sequence is a masterpiece, made even greater by Sadie Sink’s incredible performance as she runs through Vecna’s red hellscape toward reality, where her friends and ex are shouting for her. Thankfully, the scene ends with Max alive but, even if it had taken a darker turn, it still would be one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worst: Steve's Reignited Feelings For Nancy Came Out Of Nowhere

I've made it no secret that I'm an avid hater of the Steve-Nancy-Jonathan love triangle and would rather see Nancy end up single than with either of them. Despite seemingly ending the dreaded love triangle in Season 3, it was resurrected in Season 4. With Jonathan in California, Steve’s feelings began to resurface, as he worked alongside Nancy to keep the kids safe and determine what Vecna was up to.

The entire development felt unnecessary and occasionally cringe-worthy, especially since many could argue that Steve and Nancy are on two separate pages about their futures and are way better off as friends.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best: The Deep Exploration Of The Upside Down Was Entertaining

While the Upside Down has been a key component of Stranger Things since the series began in 2016, it was never explored in depth the way it was in Season 4. Sure, fans received a few scenes over the years, including Hopper and Joyce’s heroic rescue of Will. However, this was the first season in which large chunks of the action took place there.

During Volume 1, Steve, Robin, Nancy, and Eddie all found themselves trapped to the dangerous location after going through the water gate. Not only was it cool to see this world in more detail, but it also led to the revelation that time is seemingly frozen there, which has resulted in some interesting fan theories.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worst: Brenner's Return Is Unnecessary

Forget about Vecna and the Demogorgons; Dr. Brenner is actually the villain of Stranger Things. Though he hadn’t appeared since Season 2 (in the form of flashbacks), the reveal that he was alive in Season 4, Episode 5 shocked plenty of viewers.

Brenner may have tried to blame Eleven for the creation of Vecna and the Upside Down but, if it weren’t for his creation of the Hawkins Lab and experimenting on children, none of it would have ever happened. Although he did help El get her powers back in Volume 2, this evil man should've stayed dead.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best: Jonathan Was Able To Be A Carefree Teenager For A Moment

When it comes to the teenage characters of Stranger Things, Jonathan has always gotten the short end of the stick. He’s had to be both a brother and pseudo-father to Will and often has his own dreams sacrificed for the ones he loves. However, for a brief moment, in Season 4, Jonathan was allowed to be a carefree teenager — or as carefree as he could be.

His friendship with Argyle was refreshing, and his ability to let loose and not totally care about the consequences of his actions was well deserved. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long, as Jonathan quickly had to spring back into his role model role model role after Joyce left. Still, it was nice getting to see him be a normal teenager for once.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worst: The Characters Keep Being Split Up

The biggest disservice to Season 4, Volume 1, aside from the Russian plot, was the Duffer Brothers' decision to split everyone. While there have always been “groups" within Stranger Things, this was the first season that these groupings were isolated from each other and never knew what the other was up to.

Sure, this creative decision gave fans some new and great character duos like Nancy and Robin and Dustin and Eddie, but it made the storytelling more complicated and left fans wanting more. It also meant that fans checked out of certain storyline. For example, I found myself indifferent to the California crew’s road trip to find El until they actually found her and reunited.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best: The Dungeons And Dragons And Basketball Game Montage Scene Was Perfect

The “Running Up That Hill” scene might be the one that everyone talks about when they think about Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1. However, it’s not the only iconic moment. In fact, the first came in the premiere episode of the season, when the Sinclair siblings both brought their respective teams to victory.

While I hate that Erica missed her brother’s championship game, the juxtaposition of the siblings' victories is worth it. The scene is a masterclass in editing, with “Detroit Rock City” playing in the background, ramping it up. It’s also a great character scene with each of the core members of the season getting a moment to shine like Eddie’s “There’s no shame in running” speech, followed by Steve Harrington’s enthusiastic cheering over Lucas’ success.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Worst: El's Arrest Was A Poor Choice

A lot of questionable decisions were made over the course of the first seven episodes, but the one that still doesn’t make sense is having El get arrested. Regardless of whether or not you think her attack on Angela was one of El's best moments (and it totally was), her getting arrested while at home seemed like a huge exaggeration.

Not to mention, it was totally unethical, considering not one adult was present. And it only got worse when they chose to interrogate and transfer her to a second facility without ever contacting Joyce or calling for a lawyer. At the very least, Jonathan should have been allowed to be there, as he was the acting guardian at the time.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 might not have been perfect, but no season of the sci-fi series is. It succeeded where it mattered, though, by setting up the ending of Volume 2 and making fans remember why they loved the show in the first place.

You can stream Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1, and all other seasons of the show with an active Netflix subscription. And don’t forget to keep checking back for any and all updates regarding ST Season 5.