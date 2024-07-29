After Selena Gomez Responded To A TikTok Video About Celebrities Having Work Done, Fans Weighed In

Selena Gomez has spoken out against body shaming and bullying multiple times over the past few years, particularly in regards to the criticism she’s gotten over her weight fluctuation . She’s been vocal about the effects her lupus medication has on her body, so even while she seems to be in a confident place, her fans usually stand behind her when she chooses to defend herself. However, after she responded to one TikToker who used side-by-side photos to show how Gomez’s appearance has changed, many weighed in to defend the fan.

Back in April 2023, TikToker Marissa the PA — who is apparently a plastic surgeon who regularly posts about Botox, filler and other procedures — showed photos comparing how Selena Gomez’s face has changed over the years. In the video, she refused to speculate what had caused the changes due to the Only Murders in the Building star’s medical history, saying :

I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she’s been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done. … When it comes to Botox and filler, I do these [videos] when I’m pretty confident that I know what someone has gotten done, but when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to. People say lupus, people say other things. I don’t know, and at the end of the day, let’s just leave her be. I feel like she’s been through enough in her life, and she’s beautiful regardless.

Skip to over a year later, the post made its way to Selena Gomez, and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was less than impressed with the speculation, commenting:

Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.

Selena Gomez’s notable reaction — however delayed — prompted an immediate apology from the TikToker, as well as fans weighing in with their own views.

Fans Defend TikToker After Selena Gomez’s Response

The TikToker seemed simultaneously giddy that Selena Gomez responded to her and appalled that she’d offended the actress. Marissa the PA issued what seemed to be a sincere apology to her “queen,” saying she understood why Gomez reacted how she did and explained that she liked to talk about cosmetic surgery as a way of normalizing it.

She also said she has since stopped posting before-and-after comparisons because while she never intended to tear people down, that’s how it was sometimes interpreted. You can see her full apology below:

Fans seemed confused that Selena Gomez would have had such a reaction to the previous post, with several reactions like:

You were so nice and understanding in the video though – soapbox125

– soapbox125 You said NOTHING bad in your video!!!!! Truly she must have not even watched it – fluentlyforward

– fluentlyforward Girl you were 100% respectful. Don’t fret. – hannah.radagan

The commenters gave the Wizards of Waverly Place veteran grace as well, saying she probably gave a knee-jerk reaction because of all of the criticism she’s faced in the past. TikToker _chicknorris wrote:

I think maybe because of the way people have constantly judged her, opening the app to any sort of before and after might have felt like instant judgement. :/ no matter what you said or didn’t say ♥

Hopefully the apology made it back to Selena Gomez as well and she understands there was no ill intent. But also it’s nice to hear that Marissa the PA had already stopped using before-and-after photos even before the actress confronted her about it.