Fans on Reddit Calling Out Khloé Kardashian For Yet Another Over-The-Top Photo Edit After The Actual Shoot Came Up On Hulu Show

It should come as a surprise to no one that the Kardashian-Jenner family members are very protective of their images, and in trying to portray themselves as utterly flawless, they’ve been known to lean on photo editing tools. Several times, Kim Kardashian has been called out for some weird photo edits, and now Khloé has left fans “shocked” by an edited final image that looked wildly different when we watched the photoshoot on The Kardashians.

The Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, “Get the Hell Out of Dodge,” aired recently on the 2025 TV schedule (and is available to stream with a Hulu subscription). A good portion of the episode focused on Khloé Kardashian’s work, including her new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. She looked absolutely stunning in a cover photoshoot, but when the final image was shown, it was impossible to ignore how over-the-top the edits were, given what we’d just watched. One Redditor shared screenshots from the episode, asking:

Honestly, did Khloé Kardashian even need to show up for that photoshoot? I actually feel insulted on behalf of the photographer, because A.I. could have put that together without anybody having to leave their houses. As the Reddit user put it:

I thought she looked great! But then they showed the actual edited cover they selected and I almost spat my water out. How can anyone approve that? It doesn’t even look like her. Khloe is beautiful but she doesn’t look like this at all. It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing.

What was so hilarious (or tragic, if you look at it a different way) was that during the photoshoot, everyone was gushing over how gorgeous Khloé looked as she struck different poses, with the photographer announcing, “OK I think we might have it,” as the fully edited (and unrecognizable) cover image popped up on the screen.

Fans agreed the edits were extreme and frankly unnecessary, writing:

“Okay, I think we have it!” *proceeds to go with AI version looking nothing like a human. – marymarywhyubugginnn

– marymarywhyubugginnn Khloe facetunes and filters so much that she ends up looking like a cartoon. It is okay to edit and filter, but she takes it too far because she ends up not even looking like a person. – Lost_Shine2855

– Lost_Shine2855 Khloe is a beautiful woman but holy shit they really promote unrealistic beauty standards. That doesn’t look like the same person. – roundfood4everymood

– roundfood4everymood It’s not even good photoshop. Look at the lighting on the neck?? – theholysun

– theholysun I mean I'm not shocked. but it IS shocking to see the difference honestly. – Federal-Sport-1635

– Federal-Sport-1635 This is actually insane. These are two completely different people. – megan_6724

It’s not that anyone expects The Kardashians stars to post completely raw pics of themselves to social media. Any celebrity with an Instagram following is doing touchups to their photos before they post them. These reality TV stars specifically just seem to take things to the extreme. (Remember when Kim Kardashian edited her trapezius muscles to make her neck look smaller?)

This episode of The Kardashians may have inadvertently given us a before-and-after of Khloé’s face, but if you want to be shocked by how much the entire family has changed, check out this video that face-swapped how the Kardashian women look now with how they looked before getting cosmetic treatment.