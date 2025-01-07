Severance Season 2 Has Screened. Are Critics Throwing A Waffle Party Or Sending It To The Break Room?
Praise Kier, the macrodats are back!
When Severance Season 2 hits the 2025 TV schedule, it will be just a few months shy of three years since I was left shouting at the TV (much like Mark Scout’s Innie) after one of the best cliffhangers in TV history. Finally the sci-fi drama is returning to give us some answers about what happened to the macrodata refiners following their little field trip outside of the Lumon severed floor (and for godsakes, why there are the baby goats!), but can the sophomore season possibly live up to the first? Critics have screened the 10-episode season, so let’s see what they have to say.
We can blame Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson’s need for perfection for why Severance Season 2 took so long, but with the big cast additions and intriguing sneak peeks we’ve gotten, I’ll happily sever myself from the past three years of pain in favor of new episodes. Let’s get to the reviews, which I will keep spoiler-free, because it’s not too late to get your Apple TV+ subscription and binge Season 1! Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm rates the second season an 8 out of 10, calling the series “darker, more ambitious, and as confounding as ever.” Mathai writes:
Nicole Gallucci of Decider says her expectations had swelled to dangerous heights during the three-year wait for new Severance episodes, but there’s no sophomore slump in sight, as Season 2 slaps harder than Page 197 (iykyk). The next chapter of the Lumon employees’ story brilliantly builds on a near-perfect first season, Gallucci writes, continuing:
Carly Lane of Collider gives the second season a perfect 10 out of 10, saying that already Severance makes a strong case to be one of the best shows of 2025. Questions are answered as quickly as new mysteries are introduced, and you’ll be left dissecting a couple of standalone episodes for weeks. Lane writes:
Alison Herman of Variety echoes the sentiment that Season 2 was worth waiting three years for, as the universe expands to give us more of the Outies’ experiences (after following only Adam Scott’s Mark outside of Lumon in Season 1). Herman also confirms that the goats. are. back. The critic says:
Angie Han of THR notes that Season 2 of the upcoming Apple TV+ series is darker, bringing less humor than the first season and leaning into the drama of a cruel corporation that hits uncomfortably close to home. Han says:
It’s been too long that we’ve had to wait for some kind of explanation for what happened to Mark’s wife, what “mysterious and important” work Lumon’s Microdada Refinement division even does and so many other questions. The wait will officially end on Friday, January 17, when Severance Season 2 hits Apple TV+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.