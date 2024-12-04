Severance's Creator And Ben Stiller Finally Explained Why Season 2 Took So Long
It's been nearly three years since Season 1 premiered...
Let me put something into perspective for you. Season 1 of Severance premiered on February 18, 2022. Season 2 of Severance is slated to drop its first episode on the 2025 TV schedule on January 17. That’s a nearly three-year gap, and fans have been loud about how badly they want new episodes. Well, thankfully, now they’re coming soon, and in the final weeks of this long wait, the show’s creator Dan Erickson and director and EP Ben Stiller have opened up about why we’re getting the sophomore season years after the first one.
Undoubtedly, Severance has been one of the most anticipated upcoming Apple TV+ shows since Season 1 ended back in 2022. Loved for its details, double-sided characters and twisty plots, Erickson and Stiller were determined to make sure Season 2 met the high bar set by the first set of episodes. To that point, while speaking to Vanity Fair, the creator said they went through quite a few rewrites and changes, which caused the long delay:
So, they are seeking perfection, and perfection takes time. That’s been frustrating for fans, and even Stiller has said he’d like Season 2 sooner than later. However, between rewrites that involved figuring out stories for both Innies and Outies as well as two strikes, delays were inevitable.
Addressing the actors’ and writers’ strikes that took place as they were writing Season 2, Stiller explained:
The Zoolander star – who has addressed how long Severance takes to make in the past – said that it took “a while to prep the show,” specifically. That was something Erickson elaborated on too. He noted that because of the rewrites and realizing that certain elements wouldn’t work, they ended up building locations they never used and needing to construct new sets to fit their new stories.
However, he made sure to note that the wait and all these changes will be worth it, explaining:
So, it sounds like Season 2 of Severance was in a constant state of flux. However, considering the success and love for Season 1 – plus all those Severance theories floating around – I do not doubt that fans will be into whatever story is presented to us on January 17.
Plus, knowing the sheer amount of time, devotion and perfectionism that was put into these new episodes, I think the wait will be well worth it. The world of Lumon is carefully constructed, and the wild plot is intricate and detailed. It takes time to craft things like it, and I respect the Severance team’s devotion to making new episodes that they’re sincerely proud of.
They say good things come to those who wait, and I’m hoping that proves to be true for all of us who have been anticipating the long-awaited return of one of Apple TV+’s best shows. Thankfully, it won’t be long before we’re back in the stark white halls of Lumon with Adam Scott’s Mark and the MDR gang, because Season 2 will finally come out out next month!
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.