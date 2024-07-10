Severance Season 2 Sneak Peek Reveals Release Date And First Look At Gwendoline Christie. Will She Solve The Big Goat Mystery?

It’s been over two years since Severance — one of the best Apple TV+ original series — left viewers with that wild Season 1 cliffhanger , and now we finally know when we will see what’s next for Mark Scout and the rest of his severed colleagues at Lumon Industries. Severance Season 2 will return on January 17, 2025, Apple TV+ announced, and that’s not all. A sneak peek (which you can see above) gives us a glimpse of the chaos that awaits, including a first look at new cast member Gwendoline Christie. I can’t help but wonder if she’s going to help us figure out what’s up with those goats ?

Gwendoline Christie is one of several major additions to the Severance Season 2 cast , with the Game of Thrones veteran joining the ensemble that includes Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and John Turturro. Details of Christie’s character haven’t been released, but in the sneak peek, we see her tell someone (seemingly Mark and Helly), “You should have left.” It seems she’s definitely in the know about what’s going on at Lumon Industries, but how much is she involved? Were her words a threat or a warning?

From the fluorescent lighting and what looks like an employee badge, I’m assuming she’s inside Lumon. However, in addition to the typical business attire we’ve seen from its employees, Gwendoline Christie’s character appears to be wearing an apron of some sort under her blazer and a kerchief in her hair. Could she be part of a maintenance or cleaning crew? Taking care of baby goats also could be a pretty messy job that requires some extra layers, am I right?

The rest of the new video is just as cryptic, showing mere flashes of Season 2, including what has to be Helly’s Outie walking alone down a corridor after her Innie outed Lumon’s treatment of its severed employees. I can’t wait to dig deeper into Helly’s role in everything. We also see Dylan entering possibly a new area of Lumon, a flipbook of what appears to be drawings of Christopher Walken’s Burt, and a shot of Irving with his head thrown back in laughter.

Tramell Tillman’s Milchick is back, as we see him running down the hallway again, and Helly is shown crawling down Lumon’s halls for reasons unknown. As expected, it looks like we’re going to get more time with Mark outside the office, as Adam Scott’s character is shown outdoors looking pretty terrified, and an overhead shot shows three unknown people all running from (or chasing) something.

It’s hard to know at this point what any of it means, but there’s no doubt fans will start poring over this look at Season 2 and begin forming more wild theories about Gwendoline Christie’s role and the microdata refiners’ fates.

Along with the Star Wars actress, Season 2 adds John Noble, Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat and Merritt Wever. We’ll also see Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman and Patricia Arquette reprising their roles from Season 1.

As little as the Severance Season 2 sneak peek tells us, I’m more excited than ever to get back into that unhinged world. The only drawback is knowing we still have months to wait until its release. However, that means we have plenty of time to get caught up or refreshed on the TV series’ most shocking moments , including when we learned the identity of Helly’s outie and that big twist regarding Mark’s wife .