Sex And The City Writer Reacts To Kim Cattrall’s Return For And Just Like That

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for years now, and plenty of beloved IPs have returned to the small and silver screens. While a third Sex and the City movie was scrapped , those beloved characters eventually came back to TV with And Just Like That , which is available with a Max subscription . Season 2 is nearly upon us, and fans were thrilled to learn that Kim Cattrall would cameo as fan favorite Samantha Jones. And the SATC creator recently reacted to the news about Katrall’s return for the spinoff.

Sex and The City started as a book by Candace Bushnell, before being adapted for television and eventually two movies. She obviously knows the characters well, so the public was eager to learn her reaction about Samantha’s forthcoming appearance in And Just Like That. After all, Bushnell previously shared her feelings about Cattrall skipping out of the spinoff. She was asked by Page Six about the latest shakeup, saying:

When I heard the news I was happy and surprised. The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle.

Same, though. While I enjoyed And Just Like That and it was ultimately a different show from its predecessor (hence the new name), I was holding out hope that we would see Sam appear eventually. Luckily it’s happening via an upcoming cameo, which is sure to break the internet once it airs on Max for the first time.

Given the drama between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker , having Kim Cattrall join And Just Like That for any serious length of time seems unlikely. Besides, she’s kept busy with other TV projects like How I Met Your Father , the Queer as Folk reboot, and Glamorous. Later in her same comments to Page Six, Candace Bushnell further explained her excitement about seeing Samantha Jones again, sharing:

I think it will be a great season. I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show. A lot of people miss Samantha.

While Kim Catrall’s absence in And Just Like That’s first season was noticeable, I actually really liked the way the show handled it. Carrie and Samantha had a falling out off camera, and there was an ongoing plot line of the two slowly getting back into contact. Plus the moment where Sam’s flowers arrived at Big’s funeral was a big emotional payoff for that early episode.

And Just Like That brought back three of the original stars of Sex and the City, while also bringing in a number of new and exciting characters to the friend group. And now that the introductions on ladies like Seema and LTW have been made, I want to see more from them. And of course, the always meme-able Che Diaz, played by the great Sara Ramirez.