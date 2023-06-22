How To Watch And Just Like That Season 2 Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Sex And The City Sequel

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, June 22 New episodes: weekly from 3am ET / 12am PT Stream: from $9.99 on Max (formerly HBO Max) International streaming options: Sky (UK) | Binge (AU) | Crave (CA)

Watch And Just Like That Season 2: synopsis

Best friends Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back for And Just Like That Season 2, the revival series of HBO’s iconic Sex and the City. Now navigating their fifties, the fabulous Manhattanites spend brunch meditating on heartache and hip replacements as often as orgasms and adultery. But there are still plenty of Manolo’s and amorous misadventures, as well as two highly anticipated SATC cameos.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King reunited Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon back in December 2021, a few decades older than when the tight-knit trio first strutted down Fifth Avenue for SATC in 1998. Only Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones was absent. But…more on that later.

Season 2 finds Carrie moving on with her life a year after the death of Mr Big. She’s the host of a successful podcast now, and enjoying “exit out of grief sex” with her producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). Miranda, meanwhile, has moved to LA to pursue a relationship with Che (Sara Ramirez), the non-binary comic she's fallen head over heels for, and the recently single Dr Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) is enjoying a string of attachment-free one-night stands.

There are some incredible guest appearances coming too. John Corbett returns as Aidan, the man whose marriage proposal Carrie famously rejected. And, even more thrillingly, Kim Cattrall will feature in a brief cameo as our favorite “try-sexual” Samantha Jones – promising given Cattrall’s well-publicised feud with Parker and her reluctance to return to the show.

So, raise a Cosmo and read our guide below, which explains how to watch And Just Like That Season 2 online and stream every episode.

Watch And Just Like That Season 2 online in the US

Carrie Bradshaw is back! The first two episodes of And Just Like That Season 2 arrive on Thursday, June 22 at 12am PT / 3am ET and exclusively on streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max). The remaining nine episodes will be added one per week at the same time.

You can get a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month, but to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, opt for its pricier $15.99 a month plan. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $19.99 a month.

Or save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$149.99/$199.99 a year respectively).

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2 in Australia for free

Binge is the place to watch And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel series. Catch the first two episodes of Season 2 from Thursday, June 22 at 8.30pm AEST. And if you’re new to the service, you could even watch the show – and other hit series and films – completely free.

With Binge you can stream shows like And Just Like That at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

Watch And Just Like That Season 2 in the UK

In the UK, And Just Like That Season 2 will be broadcast on the Sky Comedy channel. They’re broadcast at the exact same time they drop on Max in the US, so Brits can catch the first two episodes back-to-back from Thursday, June 22 at 8am BST (and again later in the evening at 9pm BST). Thereafter episodes are released at a time each week.

Sky TV packages start from £24 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. That costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time.

Watch And Just Like That Season 2 in Canada

Crave is the place get all HBO imports in Canada - and that includes And Just Like That Season 2, which charts the convoluted personal lives of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.

Like in the US, new episodes drop on Thursday, June 22, with subsequent instalments arriving at the same time each week.

You have a choice of two plans to subscribe to with Crave. Crave Mobile is its cheapest plan at $9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Total costs $19.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices and download for offline viewing.

And Just Like That Season 2 trailer

And Just Like That Season 2, episode release schedule · Episode 1 – Meet Cute – June 22 · Episode 2 – The Real Deal – June 22 · Episode 3 – Title TBC – June 29 · Episode 4 – Title TBC – July 6 · Episode 5 – Title TBC – July 13 · Episode 6 – Title TBC – July 20 · Episode 7 – Title TBC – July 27 · Episode 8 – Title TBC – August 3 · Episode 9 – Title TBC – August 10 · Episode 10 – Title TBC – August 17 · Episode 11 – Title TBC – August 24