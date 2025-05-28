‘It Was Really Sad’: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Her Reaction To Big’s Death On And Just Like That

HBO has long been a hub for quality television, dating back to the days of The Sopranos and Sex and the City (which are streaming with a Max subscription). Both of those are considered some of the best HBO shows, and the latter recently got a spinoff with And Just Like That. The series broke the internet with its first episode, which saw Chris Noth's Big die. And now Carrie herself Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her thoughts about what creative decision.

What we know about And Just Like That Season 3 has been limited, but it's going to premiere on Max in just a few days. While folks figure out how to watch AJLT Season 3, fans are reflecting on the previous two installments. Parker spoke to E! News about the choice to kill off Big in Episode 1, saying:

Big dying was really, really hard to do both professionally and personally. That's not just a thread. It's one of the main arteries that you would struggle to do without.

She's not wrong. Big and Carrie were the main story of Sex and the City during its run, as well as the two movies that followed. So having that narrative come to such a sad end was understandably difficult for Parker at the time. Although that twist is the catalyst for the protagonist's journey throughout the first season of And Just Like That.

Carrie becoming a widow is a story that many of the fans of And Just Like That can relate to, especially those who have grown older with the ladies. And when Stanford actor Willie Garson died while filming Season 1, it brought the theme of loss to the forefront of the spinoff.

Later in that same interview, Parker went on to share why she had such strong feelings about Big's death in And Just Like That. In her words:

It was really sad to say goodbye to that. It's not like I needed it for my own health or wellbeing, but that was a hugely wonderful story to tell for a lot of years.

In the end, the timing might have been fortuitous for the spinoff, despite these feelings. Because shortly after Season 1 began its run on Max, Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault and more. But with Big already gone, And Just Like That was able to thrive and get renewed for multiple seasons.

It should be interesting to see where Season 3 of the spinoff takes the story. Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz will not be included in the next slate of episodes, presumably thanks to backlash about the character. Karen Pittman also isn't expected to reprise her role as Nya Wallace, so two of the big newcomers won't be back for the third season. This should presumably change the dynamic, while also freeing up more screen time for the likes of Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel and the OG ladies.

And Just Like That kicks off Season 3 on May 29th as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We'll just have to wait and see if any other characters kick the bucket.