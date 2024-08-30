Shawn Levy Is Back On Stranger Things, And His BTS Photos Of Scruffy David Harbour And A Fun New Pairing Add Fuel To One Fan Theory

As the wait continues for when Stranger Things Season 5 will finally be ready for fans with Netflix subscriptions , we can at least appreciate behind-the-scenes updates as they come along. The cast is clearly still filming, and now Shawn Levy has shared some good news. The executive producer is back on set, presumably to direct another episode or two. He shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the stars, which include a very scruffy David Harbour, a surprising pairing, and enough clues to restart my speculation about the size of the time jump. Let's jump in!

What Shawn Levy's First Photos Could Mean

Like The Duffer Brothers with previous peeks behind the scenes , Shawn Levy dropped a bunch of photos on Instagram. Fortunately, he also tagged who was in the photos, which was the only way that I even knew for sure that the scruffy person he’s talking to in one of them is David Harbour. There’s also a shot of Finn Wolfhard and Maya Hawke together, which could be a sign that Mike and Robin are teaming up in Season 5. Take a look:

Based on the length of David Harbour’s hair, beard, and overall unkempt look in the second of Levy’s photos, I’m starting to think all over again about just how big the time jump could be between the fourth and fifth seasons. I’ve been speculating ever since a previous set of photos from Ross Duffer showed Lucas’ watch set to a certain date that the jump would be several years ahead to November 1989.

A time jump that large could help account for how much older the young actors look by this point, which not even the talented costume department can hide . Plus, Finn Wolfhard and Maya Hawke are both wearing pants and long sleeves in the shot of them together, which could point towards the story going down in an Indiana November.

On a lighter and less speculative note, I do get a kick out of Lucas keeping his iconic haircut from Season 4 throughout however long the time jump is, because that silhouette is clearly his even without seeing that Shawn Levy tagged Caleb McLaughlin. And as it happens, Instagram isn’t the only place that Levy posted some pictures, and his set on X (formerly known as Twitter) includes a bonus.

Shawn Levy's Extra Pic

Three of the four photos that Shawn Levy shared on X are the same as what he posted on the other social media platform, but the second one with Finn Wolfhard is different. While it’s nice to see the two smiling together since the characters might not have a lot to smile about in Season 5, I’m more interested in the background. Check it out:

Back in Hawkins, running up that hill again. @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/IZm60YQh9ZAugust 30, 2024

Based on the curtains, blanket, and boards of the setting for the photo of Wolfhard and Levy, the fifth season is evidently filming in Hopper’s cabin again, and it looks a lot better than it did when it was a total mess at the end of Season 4 due to months without anybody cleaning up from the Mind Flayer’s attack.

However much time has passed between seasons, Hopper and Eleven’s home seems to be fixed up. Based on photos from Millie Bobby Brown , Eleven’s hair has also had time to grow out from how it was shaved in Season 4.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What We Know For Sure

Of course, in light of all of this speculation, it’s worth considering what we actually know for sure about the fifth and final season. One thing we unfortunately don’t know with certainty is when the episodes will be ready to release on Netflix, but the aim is reportedly for at some point in 2025. Depending on when in 2025, fans may have been waiting more than three years to learn the aftermath of the Season 4, Volume 2 ending .

Although filming on the fifth season’s eight episodes was said to be halfway done back in mid-July, Shawn Levy has directed the third and fourth episode of every season going back to the very first. If that’s the case again for Season 5, then it seems like a safe bet that a lot of the filming has been out of order.

Sadie Sink will be back, so Max’s story isn’t over despite being left comatose at the end of the fourth season with Eleven unable to reach her. If there has been a time jump of several years, I’d be particularly curious to know how those years affected Max. If her consciousness is somehow stuck with Vecna, then I imagine her mind could be in as bad of shape as her body after her grievous injuries.

Linda Hamilton has also joined the cast for the fifth season, and it’s really only fitting that an ‘80s icon like the Terminator star makes an appearance before the end. Previous ‘80s icons with Stranger Things roles include The Goonies’ Sean Astin, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Robert Englund, The Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes, and of course the legendary Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers.

Netflix also intends to continue releasing multiple episodes at once for the binge-watching pleasure of fans, although I for one wouldn’t mind if the streamer splits the final season into two parts that release weeks apart again. Sure, the wait for Season 4B was rough after getting to watch the first seven episodes ASAP, but I enjoyed getting to talk and speculate with other fans over the break, secure in the knowledge that it wouldn’t be another couple years before the next episodes.

Releasing seasons in two parts is far from universally popular, however, as reactions to Bridgerton ’s Season 3 split weren’t all positive. For now, we can only wait for news and continue our speculation about the next batch of episodes set in Hawkins, Indiana. While some early footage points towards the youngest main characters still being in high school , I’m going to hold onto my theory of a multi-year time jump until/unless I’m proved wrong.