I’m Shocked Learning The Big Way One Piece’s Sanji Actor Pushed His Body In Season 2: ‘One Of The Most Extreme Things I’ve Ever Done By Far For A Scene’

After only appearing in the latter half of One Piece Season 1 since he was the last of the Straw Hat Pirates to be recruited, we’ll get to spend time with Taz Skylar’s Sanji for the entirety of Season 2 when it premieres on the 2026 TV schedule next month. Anyone who follows Skylar on social media knows he takes fitness seriously, which is especially important for playing Sanji since he’s one of the Straw Hats’ best fighters. That being said, I’m legitimately shocked to learn how far the actor pushed his body for a specific scene in One Piece Season 2.

Taking to his Instagram account, Taz Skylar shared photos of himself curling a weight bar shirtless and showing off his impressive six pack, as well as a screenshot from the One Piece Season 2 trailer released earlier this week. However, in that first picture, Skylar is also wearing an oxygen mask, and he explained in the comments section how he was using it to stay awake after having gone without water for two days and food for three days. See for yourself:

We’ve seen many times how far an actor is willing to go to get jacked for a role, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s lengthy efforts for Kraven the Hunter. But for Taz Skylar to straight up not eat and drink water for multiple days, and then go a step further and wear the oxygen mask to remain conscious, is astounding. Even David Corenswet “didn’t do the dehydration thing” when playing Superman. I admire Skylar’s commitment to making Sanji look as fit as possible for the Netflix subscription-exclusive show, but I sincerely hope he doesn’t do this again. I worry about how it would affect his health if he continued.

The scene Taz Skylar was preparing for is when Sanji is bandaged up next to Iñaki Godoy’s shirtless Monkey D. Luffy, who’s seeing the adorable Chopper for the first time. The walking and talking reindeer voiced by Mikaela Hoover is one of the many new characters the Straw Hats will meet when they embark onto the Grand Line. Each of the main One Piece protagonists have their own dreams to follow as they sail the world on the Going Merry. Sanji is specifically determined to find the All Blue, which legend says is the only place in the world where the North Blue, South Blue, East Blue and West Blue connect.

All eight episodes of One Piece Season 2 drop Tuesday, March 10. The series has also already been renewed for Season 3, which began filming in November. I’m looking forward to seeing Sanji kick down the enemies in his path in the forthcoming season, but seriously, Taz, be careful about going that intense with your weight training again.