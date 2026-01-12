New One Piece Trailer Shows Off Miss All Sunday, And I Love How Her WTF Power Looks In Live-Action

One Piece Season 2 is on the 2026 TV schedule, and I can hardly contain my excitement. I've been waiting to stream the latest offering from the live-action adaptation with my Netflix subscription for a long time, and the latest trailer featuring Miss All Sunday and her WTF power has me even more eager.

In the latest look, we see Miss All Sunday arrive on the scene with the rest of the Baroque Works pirates, and use her patented special move "Doce Fleur." In this case, we see it play out where controllable human arms emerge out of Marines bodies and take them out. It was wild to see in the anime and manga, and it's even wilder to see in live-action. Take a look:

This was one of the big reasons why I was thrilled about Miss All Sunday's casting, because I had no idea how the Netflix team would pull off this power without it looking corny. Fortunately, the answer is to make it look ridiculously creepy, which I feel is on brand for the character.

I also want to rave further about how much actress Lera Abova resembles Miss All Sunday in this trailer. Fans have mentioned this before in pictures, but seeing her in a scene may just solidify her as one of the most accurate representations of the character we've seen in the live-action series. Of course, I think most of the casting for this show is on brand, even if the characters are a bit more serious than their animated counterparts.

Spoiler Alert for those who haven't read the manga or anime, but obviously, there's a reason big One Piece fans are so excited to see Abova as Miss All Sunday. For those out of the know who don't care about spoilers, it's because the villainous assassin is ultimately revealed to be the fugitive Nico Robin, who has secret motives for infiltrating Baroque Works. She'll ultimately become a member of the Straw Hat crew, and 1000+ episodes later, is still a vital part of the crew. In short, it was important that the Netflix series nailed this casting, and I think that they absolutely knocked it out of the park.

As for other reveals, I also liked seeing David Dastmalchian in full costume as Mr. 3. He also looks like a 1-for-1 copy of the animated character, which I had my doubts about because he has such a distinct look. I can't say that his character is quite as important to the story as Nico Robin, but assuming One Piece can survive into Impel Down and Marineford, he will pop up in the story again.

One Piece Season 2 sets sail on Netflix on March 10th. I'm absolutely thrilled for the world to see the latest batch of episodes, especially if they don't know about some of the other WTF moments that are on the way. With so many upcoming Netflix shows on the way, now is the time to jump back in if you don't have a subscription, so get to it!