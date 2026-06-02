50 Cent’s Been Trolling Diddy Over His Legal Issues, But Does He Think He’ll Leave Prison Early?

As Sean “Diddy” Combs navigated legal issues ahead of his imprisonment, fellow rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has had a lot to say. Jackson has been trolling Combs in various ways, and he even joked after the embattled Sean John founder received a mixed verdict in his sex-trafficking case nearly a year ago. Fiddy also went viral for producing a Combs-centric docuseries that was released last year. Apart from all of his critiques, though, Jackson has thoughts to share about Diddy possibly being released from prison early.

50 Cent Speaks About The Possibility Of Diddy’s Prison Sentence Being Reduced

Near the end of 2025, Combs was sentenced to four years (more specifically, 50 months) behind bars after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey as ordered. Yet, in recent months, Combs and his legal team have been seeking to appeal his conviction, which they’ve called a “perversion of justice” due to the punishment allegedly not fitting the crime. As for whether Combs and co. will succeed in lightening the sentence, Fiddy had this to say:

I do believe that his time will be shortened. I believe he’ll be home early. We’ll see who’s at the next parties. [His conviction] doesn’t mean that they’re going to stop. There’s not enough time going by for change. … He got away with a lot of stuff, so you should expect him to think he can get away with more.

The “parties” Jackson referred to during his interview with THR were known as “Freak-Offs” and “Wild King Nights,” where sex-based activities would be initiated and recorded. Combs’ parties were highly discussed during his sex-trafficking case last summer, and they’ve come up again amid his appeal attempts. Thus far, the “I Want the Love” performer’s attorneys have argued that their client takes part in voyeurism (watching sex-related acts) and that it’s protected by the First Amendment.

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As for Curtis Jackson’s assertion that Diddy won’t change while in prison, he’s not the only one to hold that point of view. Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day also expressed doubts over whether Combs would truly take the time to work on himself if he were released early. Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was reportedly concerned about him having minimal prison time even before his sentencing came down, as she purportedly feared he would seek retribution over the assault claims she made against him.

What Else Has 50 Cent Said About Diddy, And Why Did He Help Make A Documentary?

The tone of these recent comments from 50 Cent differ from some of the other remarks he’s shared, especially those on social media. Fiddy previously quipped that Diddy’s legal team did him “dirty” when only sharing brief closing statements at the end of his trial. Earlier this year, Jackson’s Super Bowl ad also seemed to reference Combs’ legal woes. Fiddy’s trolling has also extended to Diddy's sons, who he’s skewered on social media multiple times.

Many believed 50 Cent was taking his feud with Diddy to the next level by producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which proved to be a hit with Netflix subscribers upon its release last December. Combs himself has taken issue with Jackson making the series and accused both him and director Alex Stapleton of stealing footage from him to help make it. Neither Jackson nor Stapleton have confirmed how they obtained personal footage of Diddy, though they stand by the doc, with the rapper also telling THR:

I knew some [people] would have something negative to say about the doc because they would look at it and go, ‘Ugh, kicking the man while [he’s] down.’ These are people that have had relationships [with Combs]. … That’s not what it is. It’s finally saying something about it.

As 50 Cent continues to stand by his position on The Reckoning and Sean Combs’ legal issues, the public at large is still awaiting updates on Combs’ appeal efforts. It remains to be seen if Fiddy will continue to troll Combs in the event that he gets time shaved off his sentence or is released from prison early.