White Bikini, White Tank, White Towel: What Kim Kardashian's Been Up To 'Lately’

Summer is here for Kim Kardashian, as she shared a fun photo dump showing what she’s been up to “lately.” We’ve got cute and cuddly moments with her kids — which follows her adorable Mother’s Day tribute — private jet selfies, and oh yeah, quite an epic hard launch with Lewis Hamilton. As obsessed as I am with the All’s Fair star finally acknowledging her super hot budding romance with the Formula One driver, I’m even more obsessed with her luminous vibes, as she’s glowing in a white tank, white bikini and a white towel in her hair.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to have a care in the world in her latest Instagram post, with the first photo showing her striking a silly pose in a knotted white tank top and matching pants that hang off her hips. Take a look for yourself:

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She followed that up with a pic showing her boarding her plane with comfort and style in mind, sporting an outfit of all black from her trenchcoat to her slippers to her designer handbag, and completing the ensemble with her hair wrapped in a white towel. Then, of course there’s the obligatory bikini shot. No black bikini summer here — white is where it’s at.

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We’ve Got To Talk About Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton’s Hard Launch

So what’s got Kim Kardashian looking so happy these days? Well, we have an idea! While she and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for over a decade, rumors of a romance started earlier this year when they were seen traveling together and sat next to each other at the Super Bowl. They all but confirmed their relationship in March, when they separately shared photos from the same vacation destination, but now there’s no question — we are go for launch.

Sticking with the light-hearted theme of her post, Kim Kardashian’s first official Instagram photo with Lewis Hamilton is absolutely hilarious. A few months ago she proved she can make fun of herself when she shared photos of herself tripping in her sky-high heels, and the fourth slide in her post is quite reminiscent of that.

We get the full effect in the video that follows, as Lewis Hamilton holds the camera up for a selfie with his girlfriend on their bike ride. Kim Kardashian starts to lose her balance, tipping toward the racer and letting out a comical shriek as the video cuts off. What a way to make a statement!

The rest of her pics feature her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — her mom and her grandmother, and honestly it’s hard to see how life could be better for her right now.

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This confirmation that she’s dating Lewis Hamilton is a long time coming, because while they haven’t gone out of their way to hide the fact that they’ve been hanging out, nobody’s known how serious the two were. Sources say things allegedly started out pretty casual, but a hard launch at around six months might suggest things are continuing to heat up.

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I can’t wait to see if Kim Kardashian continues to share peeks into her relationship, but I have no concerns about whether or not we’ll see more bikini pics and summer vibes from the SKIMS boss.

We’ll also be keeping our eye on All’s Fair Season 2, as we know that’s in the works. For now, the first season of that and all seven seasons of The Kardashians can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.