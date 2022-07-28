Sisyphus: Quick Things To Know About The Netflix Series Before You Watch

There are few streaming platforms that offer as many international series as Netflix, which has long given its subscribers access to tremendous shows from around the world on top of all the programs produced in the United States. One of the best examples of this can be found in the vast library of Korean drama series like Café Minamdang, the Emmy-nominated Squid Games, and countless others.

One Netflix show that you might keep seeing whenever you’re browsing for your next binge marathon is the Korean sci-fi drama series Sisyphus, which came out in 2021 and quickly introduced audiences to an epic spectacle that crosses multiple genres. If you’ve seen the listing or heard about the show and have always wanted to know more, then you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to break it down now…

Sisyphus Follows A Talented Engineer Attempting To Get To The Bottom Of His Brother’s Mysterious Death

At the center of Sisyphus is Han Tae-sul (Cho Seung-woo), a brilliant yet complicated engineer and tech CEO whose journey really gets underway following his brother’s death. But as the tech genius begins to find out more about his brother and the mysterious events that led to his passing, he is left asking more questions and becomes involved in a sinister plot that could bring the end of the world.

The Show Features Sci-Fi Action, Time-Travel, And Romance

But this isn’t just some techno thriller about corporate greed and unexplainable deaths, as Sisyphus also features elements of sci-fi, time-travel, and romance, as seen in the interactions between Han Tae-sul and Gang Seo-hae (Park Shin-hye), a battle-hardened time-traveler from the future who has come back in time to prevent the engineer from creating an ultimate weapon capable of unprecedented destruction.



There Is A Mysterious Figure Named Sigma Who’s Hellbent On Starting Nuclear War

There is also a mysterious figure by the name of Sigma (Kim Byung-chul) who serves as an antagonistic presence throughout Sisyphus. With the ability to travel back in time from the dystopian future, Sigma is able to manipulate the past in order to serve himself, either to gain more power, make himself a fortune, or start an all encompassing war.

Sisyphus Has 16 Episodes

If you are looking for a show to binge on Netflix, then Sisyphus could be the way to go. The show’s first season is made up on 16 episodes, all of which are currently available to stream.

These Episodes Last Anywhere From 63 To 80 Minutes

But these episodes aren’t short. In fact, a good portion of the 16 chapters are the same length as some feature-length films, which is nothing new for everyone who watched the Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 finale and other episodes throughout the show’s penultimate season.

Sisyphus Debuted In February 2021 But There’s No Word On A Second Season

Even though you might just be hearing about Sisyphus halfway through 2022, the show initially premiered on Korean TV and Netflix back in February 2021, with new episodes airing weekly through that April. And even though nearly a year-and-a-half has passed since its debut, there is no word on when or if a second season will be released. Take that as you will.

Sisyphus is currently available to watch in full, and is a great option for anyone looking to get the most out of the Netflix subscription.

Stream Sisyphus on Netflix. (opens in new tab)