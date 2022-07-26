How To Watch The 2022 Emmy Nominated TV Shows Streaming

Before you know it, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be here (September 12th to be exact), and we’ll all be glued to our TV sets once more as we wait to see which of our favorite shows will take home top honors. Although some of us have watched all or at least most of the great dramas, comedies, and limited series nominated for an Emmy, there are just as many who need to play a serious game of catch-up before the big show.

So, with not that much time before the big awards show takes the airwaves (and streams on Peacock), now seems like a good time to share all the ways you can watch the 2022 Emmy nominated TV shows streaming. Let’s break it down…

Outstanding Drama Series

Eight shows will be vying for the Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series. If you’re not all caught up, below you will find everything you need to know to rectify that.

Better Call Saul

The Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul, is in the middle of its final run and has earned seven nominations at the upcoming ceremony, including Lead Actor (Bob Odenkirk) and Supporting Actress (Rhea Seehorn).

Stream Better Call Saul on AMC+.

Buy Better Call Saul on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Euphoria

The popular and controversial drug and sex-fueled high school HBO drama, Euphoria, is up for 16 Emmy awards, including Zendaya, who previously won the award for her portrayal of the tortured Rue Bennett.

Stream Euphoria on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Buy Euphoria on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Ozark

Several months after the four-season crime saga ended for the Byrde family on Netflix’s Ozark, the popular series is up for 13 Emmys, including four different acting categories.

Stream Ozark on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Severance

Ben Stiller’s mind-bending workplace drama, Severance, is up for 14 Emmys, including several acting categories, proving it’s not only one of the best Apple TV+ shows but also one of the best on TV right now.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+. (opens in new tab)

Squid Game

The Korean psychological thriller series, Squid Game, became a surprise hit in 2021 with its simple yet effect premise about indebted people playing dangerous games, and it should come as no surprise that it’s nominated for 14 Emmys.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Stranger Things

Stranger Things took audiences back to the Upside Down for the show’s penultimate season in the summer of 2022, and now those same fans are trying to figure out why the show's cast isn't included in its 14 nominations.

Stream Stranger Things on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Succession

The HBO drama series, Succession, has long been regarded as one of the best shows on TV with its chaotic and engrossing story about the family behind a major media conglomerate jockeying for position, and its 25 Emmy nominations only helps its case.

Stream Succession on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Buy Succession on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Yellowjackets

The Showtime original series, Yellowjackets, is nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress (Melanie Lynskey) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Christina Ricci), for its story about a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash.

Stream Yellowjackets on Prime Video (with Showtime). (opens in new tab)

Buy Yellowjackets on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Eight of TV’s best comedies are all up for top honors at 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. Here’s how you can catch each of those outstanding shows.

Abbott Elementary

ABC’s smash hit comedy series about a Philadelphia grade school, Abbott Elementary, warmed its way into audiences’ hearts with its first season, as well as seven Emmy nominations.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Buy Abbott Elementary on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Barry

The HBO dark comedy series, Barry, is up for 14 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Lead Actor, which has been won by star Bill Hader the previous two seasons.

Stream Barry on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Buy Barry on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David’s long-running comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is up for four Emmys this year, including Bill Hader’s guest appearance in the show’s 11th season.

Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Buy Curb Your Enthusiasm on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Hacks

The HBO Max original comedy, Hacks, which centers on Jean Smart’s Las Vegas comedian as she becomes an unintentional mentor, is up for 17 Emmys this year, including multiple acting categories.

Stream Hacks on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video’s fan-favorite comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is up for 12 Emmys this year, including another nod for lead Rachel Brosnahan, who previously took home an award for her portrayal of the foul-mouthed comedian in 2018.

Stream The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel on Prime Video. (opens in new tab)

Only Murders in the Building

One of the best Hulu shows of 2021, Only Murders in the Building is nominated for 17 Emmys this year, including Lead Actor nods for Steve Martin and Martin Short, who portray the hosts of a true crime podcast.

Stream Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has wracked up a staggering 20 nominations this year, which equals the number Jason Sudeikis’ soccer comedy took home for its first season.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. (opens in new tab)

What We Do in the Shadows

Nominated for a total of seven Emmys this year, the FX vampire mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows, is mostly up for awards in the writing and production design categories.

Stream What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Buy What We Do in the Shadows on Amazon. (opens in new tab)



Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

The limited/anthology series category continued be a highlight of TV the past year. Here are the top shows.

Dopesick

Thanks in part to the outstanding Dopesick cast, the Hulu limited series about the damage Purdue Pharma inflicted on millions of people has been nominated for 14 Emmys this year, including an Outstanding Lead Actor nod for Michael Keaton.

Stream Dopesick on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

The Dropout

The Dropout, the Hulu series chronicling the rise and fall of entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, has been nominated for six Emmys, including an Outstanding Lead Actress nod for Amanda Seyfried in her portrayal of the embattled Theranos founder.

Stream The Dropout on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Inventing Anna

The Netflix true crime show, Inventing Anna, has received three nominations for its adaptation of the story of professional swindler Anna Delvey, who was portrayed by Emmy nominee Julia Garner.

Stream Inventing Anna on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Pam & Tommy

Hulu’s over-the-top limited series, Pam & Tommy, tells the story behind the release of the infamous Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson sex tape, and has earned 10 nominations in the process.

Stream Pam & Tommy on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

The White Lotus

The first season of the HBO anthology series, The White Lotus, has earned 20 Emmy nominations, including nods for a large portion of its talented ensemble cast.

Stream The White Lotus on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Animated Series

And then there are the various animated series going for the gold at this year’s Primetime Emmys ceremony.

Arcane

The animated series, Arcane, which is based on popular video game League of Legends, became pretty legendary among Netflix subscribers and critics alike, earning three Emmy nominations in the process.

Stream Arcane on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Bob's Burgers

Bob’s Burgers could have a banner year, as the Fox animated comedy not only released a successful feature-length film but also earned another Emmy nomination.

Stream Bob’s Burgers on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Buy Bob’s Burgers on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Rick and Morty

The Adult Swim animated comedy, Rick and Morty will go for a three-peat in the Outstanding Animated Program category, having already taken the gold in 2018 and 2020.

Stream Rick and Morty on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Buy Rick and Morty on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

The Simpsons

The long-running animated comedy, The Simpsons will look to add to its massive collection of Emmys (138 and counting) at the upcoming ceremony.

Stream The Simpsons on Disney+. (opens in new tab)

Buy The Simpson on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

What If...?

The Disney+ animated series What If…?, with its alternate takes on the MCU’s biggest moments, is up for three awards, including a voice-acting Emmy nomination for the late Chadwick Boseman is his final performance.

Stream What If…? on Disney+. (opens in new tab)

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC, as well as streaming on Peacock Premium.