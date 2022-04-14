Snoop Dogg's New Streaming Show Is Like COPS Meets America's Funniest Home Videos In First Trailer

It’s completely proper and understandable to hear the name Snoop Dogg and only think of the man’s many accomplishments as a member of hip hop royalty. But, for many people, that started to change a bit when he began doing things like hosting television shows with his buddy Martha Stewart and working as a Mega Mentor on The Voice. Now, many people also know Snoop Dogg as a great TV personality, and he’s once again taking that skill to another level by hosting Peacock’s So Dumb It’s Criminal, and it's like COPS meets America’s Funniest Videos in it’s first trailer, which you can see above.

What Is Snoop Dogg’s So Dumb It’s Criminal About?

If you’ve already checked out the short trailer , So Dumb It’s Criminal, which premieres on Peacock on April 20 as part of the 2022 TV schedule, will feature Snoop Dogg and a number of comedians / assorted funny people as they watch videos that show individuals doing a lot of really dumb things, AFV-style. But! In the case of this unscripted series, those ridiculous acts actually caused big trouble for some of the parties involved, with their actions putting them on the wrong side of the law…COPS-style.

Right now, the series will have eight, 30-minute episodes (all will be available to stream when the show premieres), with each installment seeing Snoop Dogg and his friends provide commentary and “roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos” to show just how misguided some folks are when it comes to wrong-doing, and “that the worst criminals make for the best jokes.”

While having Snoop Dogg host and act as one of the executive producers is already one of the best ideas, he’ll be joined by famous funny faces like Loni Love (The Real), Deon Cole (black-ish), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Ron Funches (The Great North), Deray Davis (Snowfall), Russell Peters (The Indian Detective), and Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), while South Side star Tacarra Williams will be a series regular, and appears to be on the ones and twos as show DJ.

So Dumb It’s Criminal may seem like a bit of an out of the box choice for Snoop Dogg, but, again, the man has been proving more and more that he’s got more than enough personality and wit to keep any show moving along smoothly. Snoop Dogg is, of course, a very obvious choice for shows like the freshman music competition American Song Contest, but, as he noted himself, we see him doing “so many different things” because Snoop loves his job .

Plus, he made quite the streaming splash last summer, when hosting Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg and doing things like laughing about a fancy Olympic horse and learning martial arts from a kid . So, no one can say that Snoop Dogg doesn’t make for great television (even Snoop and Hart's outtakes were comedy gold), especially when you combine his many talents with a wacky and inventive idea.

Snoop Dogg’s new show, So Dumb It’s Criminal, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, April 20.