After Sofía Vergara Went Solo On The Griselda Red Carpet, She Was Seen Out On A Post-Divorce Date Night

Sofía Vergara is living her best single life! Along with rocking the red carpet solo during the premiere of her series on the 2024 TV schedule , Griselda, she also had a date night out on the town. Overall, following her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, she seems to be embracing her status as a single woman and having a great time.

Sofía Vergara Rocked The Griselda Red Carpet Solo

In celebration of Griselda’s premiere on January 25, Sofía Vergara attended the premiere solo to celebrate with the cast and crew.

Critics have praised Vergara in Griselda , saying her performance as notorious drug queen-pin Griselda Blanco “consistently elevated” the show as Daniel Fienberg of THR wrote. Another critic from Variety said her performance was “engrossing,” and overall there is a lot of love for the Modern Family alum.

So, it’s no wonder the actress was ready to party and honor her show in a gorgeous floor-length gold gown. And while she attended the event and posed for photos by herself, as you can see above, the series’ whole team was there to commemorate their massive accomplishment!

Following, the Miami premiere, Vergara went back to California, and she was recently seen out and about again. However, this time she wasn’t by herself, she was out on a date.

While Sofía Vergara was sharing her fun take on dating in New York City not that long ago, she was recently seen on the other side of the US going out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, per Page Six .

According to the outlet, the actress and her alleged new guy were out for dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California, which is a celeb hotspot. They reportedly enjoyed a nice meal and were seemingly having a great time.

Photos obtained by the outlet showed Vergara in a chic black outfit that featured a sheer strapless black top, black flowy pants and a gorgeous black longline coat. Her date for the evening was wearing a simple look made up of blue jeans, a black and blue plaid shirt and a denim jacket. Overall, they looked great together.

Apparently, Vergara and Saliman have been linked since October. That means they were first reported together three months after her highly publicized divorce from Manganiello was announced in July. While divorce is never easy, the actress reportedly felt “very fortunate” that it wasn’t super dramatic, and the two were able to split without much conflict.