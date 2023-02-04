Sounds Like Netflix Made A Big Whoops When It Posted Its New Account Sharing Rule Changes This Week, Fans Are Not Pleased

Customers are giving Netflix the Wednesday Addams death stare following the news about new account-sharing guidelines. This is because those with a Netflix subscription have been worried for a while about password sharing and the streamer putting limits on it, well it seems like that might become a reality soon. This week it really seemed like limits and guidelines might be announced as Netflix continues to test ways to limit password sharing . And it did announce new guidelines for account sharing, however, now the streamer is backtracking a bit and fans are not pleased.

Subscribers were startled this week when Netflix announced new password-sharing rules that would require users to verify their account through their home wi-fi once a month. It also noted that devices outside the home would be blocked, according to The Streamable .

These rules were not received well by subscribers, to put it lightly, and now Netflix is backtracking a bit. As the article notes, these new password-sharing rules for Netflix were removed from the site on February 1, saying they don’t apply in the United States, yet. A spokesperson for the site explained to The Streamable:

For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries. We have since updated it.

However, while these password-sharing rules won’t be implemented in the U.S. yet, it is coming. That’s because Netflix still plans to announce new guidelines by the end of March.

When these guidelines about wi-fi dropped it made those who are already angry about the streamer's anti-password-sharing initiative even madder, and they let Netflix know. Many fans used a tweet from the platform from 2017, when they posted:

Love is sharing a password.March 10, 2017 See more

Many retweeted this, with posts claiming the streamer’s tweet was quite hypocritical, considering its recent motivation to end password sharing. DGil retweeted the post, noting:

"Love is dead."-Netflix, 2023 https://t.co/yleWIjjoQCFebruary 1, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, SianThymes had a similar response, using a video to call out the streamer’s new philosophy on password sharing:

netflix: https://t.co/VZAjPt3nph pic.twitter.com/HJLvJyzVQtFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Steve Posthumus’ tweet was liked by well over 3,000 people, as he criticized Netflix’s new guidelines, which the streamer has now taken down. He posted, noting the streamer’s resurfaced pro-password-sharting tweet sharing:

Never forget that @netflix purposefully supported password sharing for their growth. You are paying for a certain number of screens, it shouldn't matter where those screens are located. pic.twitter.com/qHY42NSZ9oJanuary 31, 2023 See more

Drebae posted after Netflix took the guidelines down and many freaked out, tweeting a humorous video with their caption:

After getting dragged Netflix said password sharing is still on and their policies about it were posted in error. Yeah they fcked around & FOUND OUT pic.twitter.com/r2Qiuc4GTwFebruary 4, 2023 See more

It’s clear that Netflix subscribers are not thrilled about the impending password-sharing guidelines. However, it seems like for now those guidelines won’t be implemented just yet, and their methods for curbing it might be different than what was posted.