Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan Reveals Seven Of Nine's Status For Season 3, But What About The Others?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 episode “Hide and Seek.” Read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Picard’s latest episode put all the cards on the table, and with only the Season 2 finale left, it’s possible we’ll see a few characters exit at the end of the season. Obviously, fans might have questions about who’s going to stick around for Season 3, but there’s no need to question that for Jeri Ryan after she revealed Seven’s status for the final season.

Some might’ve suspected Jeri Ryan would appear again as Seven of NIne when she posted a wrap tweet and confirmed Season 3 was done filming. The actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter her status on the show going forward and teased a bit about what’s in store for Season 3.

Yes, you’ll see Seven again, I can tell you that. I think the fans will not be disappointed. The season is huge, and it is a very worthy sendoff for all of these characters.

Jeri Ryan teased a worthy send-off for “all of these characters,” but there’s no telling who she meant exactly. After all, with so many former cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation returning for Season 3 of Picard , it feels like at least a few main cast members could exit ahead of the new season. There’s already some indication that a few cast members won’t be around next season, as we’ll get into in the character breakdowns below.

Agnes Jurati

Paramount+ subscribers theorized Agnes was the Borg Queen in the Season 2 premiere, and this penultimate confirmed that’s the case. It’s hard to imagine Agnes will stick around and casually help out Jean-Luc as a Borg Queen after Season 2 and might be more preoccupied with taking care of her collective. I wouldn’t rule out a cameo appearance, but I think it’s possible to likely she’ll be written off or have her role reduced following Season 2.

Crisótbal Rios

Crisótbal rejoining Starfleet definitely had some fans eager for more adventures and a spinoff, though right now, it seems he’s making plans in the past. His budding romance with Teresa, paired with his love for living in 2024 with its non-replicated food and cigars, makes me think we’re about to see him left in the past , alterations to the future be damned.

Elnor

Elnor died in the alternate timeline created as a result of Q’s meddling, so it’s unclear whether or not he’ll resurrect should the Star Trek: Picard characters correct the timeline. My guess is he will come back to life, though, if Q’s timeline alteration doesn’t get corrected in Season 2, he might be gone a chunk of Season 3 as well.

Raffi Musiker

If Seven of NIne is along for the ride, it’s hard to believe her lover Raffi won’t be. Plus, Raffi is Picard’s closest friend of the new bunch, so it’s hard to imagine that she won’t return even if his old buddies from The Next Generation are in tow.

Soji Asha

Soji is practically non-existent in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, but it’s entirely possible that she’ll return in Season 3. Even if not, she’s played multiple roles this season, including a new character named Kore. I think it’s fair to assume that she could appear again, though who knows as what character.

Of course, we already know that Jean-Luc Picard is along for the ride, though we don’t know much else of what to expect. Hopefully, the upcoming Season 2 finale will reveal some answers as far as who is in or out on Season 3.