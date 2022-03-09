Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan Confirms Filming Has Wrapped For The Entire Series With Thoughtful Tweet

Star Trek: Picard only just kicked off Season 2 , meaning fans have a number of new adventures to look forward to in the coming weeks. The arrival of new episodes is somewhat bittersweet, though, as we're also a step closer to the show's conclusion with Season 3. Now, production on the series has officially ended, news the comes courtesy of Seven of Nine actress Jeri Ryan. And the actress marked the occasion with a thoughtful tweet.

Jeri Ryan's recent message is sure to make the inevitability of Star Trek: Picard's conclusion feel all the more real. When Ryan made mention of the milestone on Twitter and sent some love to the cast and crew for their hard work on the final season and the series as a whole:

And just like that, it’s done.That’s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. 🎬So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come in season 3!Huge love to our incredible cast and crew.What an journey this has been…🖖🏼❤️March 8, 2022 See more

Well, based on her sentiments, it would seem that the upcoming season will indeed be the end for the sci-fi series. Admittedly, the producers made it known early on that viewers would only get to spend a a small amount of time with Jean-Luc Picard. However, I have to say that I still felt somewhat hopeful after co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman teased to CinemaBlend that fan interest could keep the show alive longer.

Jeri Ryan’s farewell to Star Trek: Picard didn’t reveal much in regard to Season 3's plot Yet another person connected to the show may have. Co-showrunner Terry Matalas tweeted out a photo just a couple of days before production wrapped, which now has some wondering if he unintentionally revealed a spoiler:

Only three more working days until #StarTrekPicard wraps and we beam out forever! 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/pBEprhxlPuMarch 4, 2022 See more

Those who've watched Picard know that Cristobal Rios’ ship, the Stargazer, blew up in the Season 2 premiere. It's certainly possible that this is another ship, but it’s also not like Q can’t reverse the destruction of the Stargazer, considering he altered all of reality . So it’s entirely possible the Stargazer is completely fine by the end of Season 2, and that its transporter is indeed being shown with some other feet in this picture.

Now that production on Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has ended, there are definitely some questions that come to mind. Fans might want to know if the series was able to achieve its goal of reuniting the entire principal cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, before the cameras stopped rolling. At this point, we can only speculate on that. What I can say, however, is that Akiva Goldsman assured me not too long ago that there is a plan in place to feature the cast, so I’m optimistic about the odds of seeing some major returns. But in the meantime, let's all enjoy this season.