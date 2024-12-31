Star Trek Is Rumored To Be Working With LEGO In 2025, And I Need To Start Saving Now

Trekkies are gearing up for upcoming Star Trek shows on the horizon, as well as the first movie in years, Section 31. It should be an exciting year for fans, and may get a bit more thrilling thanks to a rumor that hints the franchise is finally collaborating with the popular toy company LEGO. It's being alleged that a set is in the works for later in 2025, and if this is true, I need to start saving money now.

While LEGO has collaborated with big IPs in the past, the space franchise has yet to do something with LEGO despite the litany of IPs the brick-building franchise has worked with. The rumor comes from YouTuber Max Baut and was translated to English thanks to Reddit. Here's what we know.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

LEGO Is Rumored To Be Making A Set Tied To Star Trek: The Next Generation

It's alleged that Star Trek is finally getting a LEGO set thanks to the LEGO Icons series, which is often used to highlight iconic things from pop culture. As such, it's rumored a 3,600-piece set will be for sale that will highlight the Enterprise D, commonly associated with the classic series Star Trek: The Next Generation. What's more, the set is said to include figures of the entire bridge crew, including Wesley Crusher, Guinan, and Data's cat Spot. I should say that Tasha Yar is not included, as this set was modeled after she was killed off.

For reference, the iconic Millennium Falcon LEGO set from Star Wars is 5,197 pieces. That's to say, it's looking like this will be a pretty large set, assuming the rumor is accurate. I have no idea what the price will be for it, though I could imagine it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for it to be at least a few hundred dollars, if not more. If only we all had Star Trek replicators to just make the pieces ourselves! Unfortunately we haven't discovered that technology yet. If this set releases, it's believed to be scheduled for November 2025.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Could This Be The Start Of A Beautiful Collaboration?

While there's a part of me that is excited to (hopefully) recreate the most WTF moments of Star Trek: The Next Generation with my LEGO set in the new year, I can't also help but be skeptical. As previously mentioned, these two have never collaborated in the past, and the fact that the figures included feature every character I'd want and then some all feels too good to be true.

If it does turn out to be true, however, there are so many other Star Trek shows available with a Paramount+ subscription that we need LEGO sets for. As cast members like Kate Mulgrew talk about returning in live-action, I wouldn't be surprised if there are requests for a Voyager set. I also know many people would love to see a Deep Space Nine station set, though I can't imagine what kind of headache it would be to build that without it breaking apart every so often.

We'll have to wait and see if LEGO confirms a Star Trek set is on the way in 2025, and enjoy a new movie and a new season of Strange New Worlds in the meantime. As the new fan-favorite show since The Next Generation, I'd hope it would be next in line for a LEGO set if this rumor pans out.