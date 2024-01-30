Star Trek: Section 31 Just Beefed Up Its Cast With Stars From Ted Lasso And More Boldly Going Into Production With Michelle Yeoh

After months of teases regarding a start date, one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Trek projects is finally rolling film. Paramount+ announced that Section 31, the Discovery spinoff movie starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, is finally commencing with production, and that's not all. Additional actors were added to the cast, and the newest members include stars from Ted Lasso and other high-profile shows.

With principal photography officially underway on Star Trek: Section 31, it's exciting to finally know the names of some actors who are joining the cast led by Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou. While there are no familiar faces from other Trek shows to highlight at this time, the lineup of people listed so far is quite impressive, and it bodes well for one of Starfleet's most secretive and morally gray organizations.

(Image credit: Apple TV+/NBCUniversal/Starz)

Ted Lasso's Sam Richardson And More Join Star Trek: Section 31

It was officially announced that Sam Richardson, Kacey Rohl, Omari Hardwick, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao have all been cast in undisclosed roles. It's a bummer we don't know about the characters they'll play at this time or whether they'll align with or be against Michelle Yeoh's Georgiou. Nevertheless, it'll be exciting to see this cast together when the movie is streamable for those with Paramount+ subscriptions .

Among the standouts in this cast lineup is Sam Richardson, who won an Emmy in 2023 for Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in Ted Lasso. Richardson is well known for his comedic chops, as he's played key roles in the Netflix series I Think You Should Leave and Hulu's The Afterparty. He's also done sci-fi, and his experience with time travel-centered storytelling in The Tomorrow War might come in handy for this project. (I'd imagine that the sci-fi bits of Georgiou returning to the past may need to be explained to other actors.)

Omari Hardwick is greatly known for his starring role as James "Ghost" St. Patrick in Power but was also featured in the cast of The Mother, the latest action flick from Jennifer Lopez. He was also part of the ensemble of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. With a multitude of acting credits in film and TV under his belt, he brings a veteran's presence to this production.

Kacey Rohl might be familiar to Arrow fans, as she played Alena from Seasons 5 through 7 and also played Marina on The Magicians. Meanwhile, Sven Ruygrok is coming on fresh off his work with the cast of One Piece and was also on the BET series Pulse.

Robert Kazinsky comes into Star Trek: Section 31 with a fair bit of experience, having been part of many projects, from EastEnders to Pacific Rim. The same is true of Humberly Gonzalez, who was in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. Rounding out the casting announcement is James Hiroyuki Liao, who has worked on shows like Prison Break, Barry, and Netflix's ill-fated Cowboy Bebop adaptation.

That's all we know so far about Star Trek: Section 31, aside from the fact its production is happening alongside that of Strange New Worlds Season 3. That series was one day away from filming when the strikes hit in 2023, but the word so far is that the two will commence with production simultaneously without any logistical issues. Let's hope more information on the film arrives soon, including some additional plot details.

Though Star Trek: Section 31 is in production, Paramount+ has yet to announce a release date. While you wait for more information, catch up on all there is to know about Michelle Yeoh's Georgiou in the meantime by revisiting old episodes of Discovery.