Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Breaks Silence Following Prodigy Cancellation

Paramount+ canceled Star Trek: Prodigy amidst bad news dropping for a number of other original streaming shows recently, but fans of the animated series have been campaigning tirelessly for another network or service to pick it up. A petition to save Prodigy has already amassed a ton of support, and even Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount helped spread the word about it. Now, arguably the most fan-favorite star from the show, franchise veteran Kate Mulgrew, has spoken out about the disappointing news with some thoughts of her own.

The former Voyager star, who reprised her role for the youth-skewing series, spoke up after a brief period of silence immediately following the cancellation. Mulgrew's reaction came in response to a tweet from the showrunners, who joked about performing the nearly completed Prodigy Season 2 for attendees at the upcoming Star Trek Las Vegas convention. Mulgrew confirmed that she'd be present for the panel while also sharing a hopeful message for fans and colleagues:

I will be joining this panel, as there is much to discuss with the @brothershageman. Many thanks to our cast and crew, and to our fans for your ongoing support. We still have only just begun. ❤️#SaveStarTrekProdigy https://t.co/EUakVmQfMqJune 26, 2023 See more

I'm eager to hear what Kate Mulgrew is ready to discuss with Kevin and Dan Hageman, the co-showrunners who helped bring Star Trek: Prodigy into existence. She's possibly just as displeased to learn that the show was canceled and being removed from the service entirely, despite Season 2 already having a winter release. (The series is no longer available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.) Maybe, just maybe, she's actually prepared to perform all of Season 2 for all those attending the panel, which would be a real treat.

In reality, we probably won't get a ton of details about what to expect from Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, barring any big news breaking ahead of time. CBS will reportedly be attempting to shop the series to another home once the season is complete. The fact that it's a canonical Trek series with an unaired season might be a big selling point to other streamers or networks. It'd be bad form for details of what's to come to get spoiled before Prodigy is taken to market, though I'm sure we might get a hint or two of what the creative team have planned.

Currently, there are no guarantees that Star Trek: Prodigy will find a new home, though Kate Mulgrew seems optimistic that the "just begun" adventure will continue on in some form. Season 2 could potentially go unaired, and the entirety of Season 1 could be lost forever as well. While Paramount did release physical copies of the first ten episodes of Season 1, the latter ten episodes of the season have yet to make it to home entertainment. The lack of Blu-rays and DVDs for the entire season is very alarming to fans, who are now faced with the reality they may be unable to watch any of the show's episodes going forward.

With Star Trek: Prodigy potentially over, there are questions about what it means for Kate Mulgrew's future in the franchise. It wasn't that long ago that Alex Kurtzman was teasing discussions about her returning to live-action. That could be more difficult to pull off without Prodigy to act as a vehicle for a live-action reprisal. Here's hoping this isn't a problem for much longer and that Prodigy finds a home on another network or streaming service.

Stream Star Trek shows, Prodigy aside, on Paramount+. The movement to save the series is still rolling strong, so hopefully, executives are taking notice and getting ready to give the animated series a new home and maybe even some more seasons.