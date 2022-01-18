Star Trek's Picard, Discovery And The Rest Of The Franchise Got Big News From Paramount+

Star Trek ramped up its production of shows following the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, and that trend of new content will not end anytime soon. Picard, Discovery, and all the other shows of the franchise just got some great news, and fans of New Trek will undoubtedly be glad to hear about this big news from Paramount+.

It seems Paramount is pleased with how its Star Trek lineup is performing because it just dropped renewals, premiere dates, and other good news for its currently-running and soon-to-premiere shows. Now, fans have a road map and an idea of when to expect the return of their favorite Trek show, as well as what’s ahead in the future.

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery, the longest-running New Trek series of the bunch, is boldly going into Season 5. Michael Burnham’s adventure will continue in the future, but for now, fans can expect Season 4’s return from hiatus to occur on Thursday, February 10.

Star Trek: Picard

Fans might be wondering why Star Trek: Picard doesn’t have a release date yet for February, and that’s because the premiere got pushed back a smidge. Season 2 arrives on Thursday, March 3, with a bunch of Q-related drama . As fans might be aware, production on Season 3 is ongoing, though there’s no word on when to expect it.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was hit with delays last year, but the good news is we finally have a concrete release date. Captain Pike, Spock, Number One, and a bunch of others’ adventure premieres on Thursday, May 5. Like every other entry on the list so far, it’s also renewed for a new season, so hopefully, the premiere of Season 1 gets us only more excited for Season 2.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Controversy be damned , Star Trek: Lower Decks is pressing on with its irreverent humor and hilarious nods to the franchise’s canon . Season 3 will arrive in summer 2022 and will run for ten episodes. Season 4 is also confirmed, and we know that it too will be a ten-episode season.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy is currently streaming new episodes on Paramount+, but there’s still a long way for the series to go. Once this batch of ten episodes concludes on Thursday, February 3, another ten episodes close out Season 1 in late 2022. There’s no news on Season 2 just yet, but there are still plenty more episodes on the way.

The future of Star Trek appears healthy, and it’s possible more shows could be on the way with a couple of known spinoffs yet to start production. Paramount+ seems pleased to have so many shows on the franchise in its lineup, even if all Trek fans aren’t on board with the new shows just yet.