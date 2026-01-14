How To Watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Online And Stream New Sci-Fi Spin Off From Anywhere Now

How To Watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, January 15 Global Stream: Paramount Plus Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Synopsis

After myriad galaxy-spanning Star Trek shows comes one somewhat more down to earth, following the latest batch of recruits at Starfleet’s prestigious San Francisco academy. Mind you, it’d be a shame to keep the snazzy new USS Athena docked for the whole season. Read on for our guide on how to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online – and from anywhere with a VPN.

Paramount have teased Starfleet Academy as a show about “a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism,” which sounds very in-keeping with the original vision Gene Rodenberry had for the franchise all those years ago. However, the twist this time is that it’s Star Trek by way of John Hughes (the show’s early gestation had input from The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz), taking a ‘high-school movie’ approach to the franchise as the cadets “navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves.”

It’s an interesting time for Star Trek, with almost all of the Paramount Plus revival shows now concluded — even Strange New Worlds is due to end after its fifth season — but Starfleet Academy is coming out the gate strong, already renewed for a second season and poised to appeal to a whole new audience.

Head honcho of the revived Star Trek Universe Alex Kurtzman serves as showrunner, alongside Nancy Drew’s Noga Landau. The cast is anchored by Hollywood stars Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti as big players on the side of good and evil respectively, and also sees the return of Robert Picardo’s holographic Doctor. The young cast of cadets are made up of Sandro Rosta as Caleb, a young orphan who joins the academy as part of a search for his mother, Karim Diané as Jay-Den, a Klingon cadet aspiring to be a medical officer, Kerrice Brooks as Sam, the first Kasqian to attend Starfleet Academy, George Hawkins as Darem, a wealthy cadet aspiring to captaincy and Bella Shepard as Genesis, determined to step out from under her Admiral father’s shadow. Guest stars include WWE superstar Becky Lynch and the voices of Stephen Colbert and Brit Marling.

Modern Star Trek has been a mixed bag to say the least, but with Starfleet Academy being a fresh take and somewhat of a soft relaunch for Trek as a whole, set phasers to interested. Read on below for how to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online and stream every episode.

How to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online in the US

In the US, Starfleet Academy is set to premiere with two episodes at midnight ET on Thursday, January 15. Episodes will then arrive weekly on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus plans start from $7.99 per month, up to $12.99 for the Premium Tier which includes live streaming of your local CBS network and access to Showtime content.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Starfleet Academy as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, head to Paramount Plus

How to Watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online in the UK

UK viewers want to bean themselves to Paramount Plus, with weekly episodes of Starfleet Academy starting Thursday, January 15.

Paramount Plus is available as a stand alone service in the UK, starting at £4.99 per month, or as part of a Sky Cinema bundle.

Visiting the US? You might want to use a VPN to stream The Road Trip just as you would back home.

How to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online in Canada

Canadians also want to head on Paramount Plus to watch Starfleet Academy, with episodes dropping on the same schedule as the US.

Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.

Canadian south of the border? Canadians travelling in the US can purchase a VPN, which will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

Watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy online in Australia

Paramount Plus is also the home of Starfleet Academy in Australia, and again, Aussies will be able to stream weekly episodes starting Thursday, January 15.

New subscribers are entitled to the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. If you like what’s being dished up, then monthly subscriptions begin from AU$7.99 for the ad-supported Basic membership.

Aussie abroad? A VPN will allow you to port yourself back Down Under and tune is as you usually would.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Trailer

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Carry the Legacy and Create the Future - YouTube Watch On

What is the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Release Date? Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will premiere with a double-bill on Thursday, January 15. Single episodes will then arrive weekly until the finale on March 12.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cast

Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake

Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir

Karim Diané as Jay-Den Kraag

Kerrice Brooks as Sam

George Hawkins as Darem Reymi

Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe

Robert Picardo as the Doctor:

Tig Notaro as Jett Reno

Oded Fehr as Charles Vance