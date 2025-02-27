Think Starring In Stranger Things Has Netflix Perks? According To Millie Bobby Brown, We Should Think Again

The Netflix subscription show Stranger Things, along with its young star Millie Bobby Brown, took the world by storm in 2016. Both the show and lead actress have become pop culture staples, so you’d think Brown would have plenty of BTS insights on the series before it hits audiences. According to the actress behind the mysterious and powerful Eleven, the streaming giant’s perks aren’t all we think they may be.

As the upcoming season of Stranger Things nears ever closer, the Enola Holmes star and company are sharing what they can. And as one of the best original Netflix shows , you’d think all those who have visited Hawkins, in one way or another, would be privy to a sneak peek of each installment before the public. Brown dispelled that potential perk while at the premiere of her newest movie, The Electric State. She shared with Variety that no one on the cast gets to watch the season ahead of audiences, and never has, stating:

We haven’t done that for 10 years. I don’t think they’re going to start on the last season.

What a surprise that seemingly no one from the cast even gets a glimpse of a new season before the world. It’s also crazy to think that Stranger Things has been in production for around ten years, but between Covid-19, the various Hollywood strikes and general production and scheduling for the show, it does add up. Regardless, I’m still a little shocked that the ensemble doesn’t get the privilege of a prescreening. The 2016 series catapulted Netflix and its original streaming programs (both theirs and other providers’ projects) and set the tone for the streamer-based TV and movies we know today, hopefully this specific potential perk changes for this last season.

While it’s still unknown whether or not we’ll officially see the final season of Stranger Things on the 2025 Netflix TV and movie schedule , there’s still plenty of buzz around it. The excitement for it jumped when many of the stars shared that it was a tough and emotional wrap on ST . With the set wrapping late last year, it’s been interesting to see all of these alums head off in different directions.

NEED MORE STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 CONTENT? (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix) Stranger Things Fans Just Got A Major Clue About Season 5, And The Theories Have Already Started

The Damsel star has already found stable footing post her Eleven days, and most recently been asked about her possibility of playing Spears in her biopic . While it seems like she isn’t connected to the Princess of Pop’s project, she’s working on Enola Holmes 3 and the screen adaptation of The Thing About Jellyfish. Not to mention, Brown just celebrated her 21st bday in style, so I think it’s safe to say, we’ll be seeing plenty more of her after the Stranger Things finale.

Even though Millie Bobby Brown continues to succeed with Netflix, the insider perks don’t seem they amount to as much as we’d like to think for her (or anyone on Stranger Things). Maybe things will change ahead of Season 5 for her and her peers, our fingers are crossed for them.