Millie Bobby Brown Was Giving ‘Queen Energy’ As She Celebrated 21 By ‘Smoking’ A Candle And Rocking A Mermaid-Like Outfit

It’s hard to believe that Millie Bobby Brown is no longer the child star who first captivated audiences in one of the best Netflix Original TV shows , Stranger Things. Throughout the years, the Hollywood powerhouse starlet allowed her career to flourish as an actress, producer, author, and beauty line launcher. The British star is saying goodbye to childhood as she celebrates her 21st birthday, giving queen energy by “smoking” a candle and rocking a mermaid-looking outfit.

Millie Bobby Brown turning 20 last year was already mind-blowing and a dose of reality that every child actor has to grow up sometime. Now that the Eleven actress is 21 years old, she made sure to share on Instagram how she celebrated by “smoking” a candle and rocking her mermaid look:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

The mermaid queen is absolutely slaying! As you can see in the Instagram reel, a blonde Millie Bobby Brown is lip-syncing to Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song” while “smoking” her birthday candle. I’ve got to say that I’ve never seen anyone place a birthday candle on their cake the inventive way the Godzilla actress has and I’m loving it. Her blonde fishtail hairstyle and green tube top are totally giving me Daryl Hannah Splash vibes and bringing back mermaidcore. Instagram users made sure to share their birthday wishes to Brown which you can find below:

QUEEN ENERGY ALWAYS ✨🎂 happy 21st beauty- @officialhannahsarah

HBD 🎉- @thechristycarlsonromano

Here’s to 21! Happy birthday!!! Walking into the best year yet!!! 🥳🎂🎈- @carriebernans

BIRTHDAY GIRL!!<3 watching you grow into who you are today has been the most wonderful thing ever 🥲💋- @uniquelymbb

Eleven is 21 ❤️✨ Happy Birthday Millie @milliebobbybrown 🥳🎉- @theprettiestnica

I can imagine Millie Bobby Brown receiving heartwarming birthday wishes meaning a lot to her. After all, fans have been watching her ever since the then-11-year-old first became famous on Netflix playing the waffle-loving, telekinesis-powered character in Stranger Things.

But, the Emmy nominee isn’t just a well-known figure on camera. Other than blowing us away with her performances, she’s starred in and produced projects for Netflix like the Enola Holmes movies and Damsel. Plus, Brown released her debut novel Nineteen Steps in 2023 and married Jake Bongiovi last year. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is the prime example of a former child star who built her career on her own terms and is making great use of her time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Millie Bobby Brown is embarking on a new chapter of 21, it’s time to say goodbye to the TV series that led to her breakout role as Eleven. The final season of Stranger Things wrapped up filming in December which means no more seeing the residents of Hawkins fighting evil and delivering audiences ‘80s nostalgia. If this is going to be tough for audiences wishing the Netflix series a farewell, you can imagine how hard this must be for the cast who’ve worked together like a family for close to a decade. Brown explained how emotional the last day of filming Stranger Things was for her with unexpected tears unleashed. It proves how much of a connection the Spanish-born actress has to the show and the working family who’s been with her through it all.

Nothing says “queen energy” like Millie Bobby Brown dressing like a mermaid and “smoking” a candle to celebrate her 21st birthday. As she’s clearly embracing this new adult milestone, I can’t wait to see how Brown shapes her adult acting career and the new adventures she’ll partake in. You can check out all four seasons of Stranger Things on your Netflix subscription . Feel free to check in for when the show's final season will hit your streaming schedule .