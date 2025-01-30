Stranger Things Fans Just Got A Major Clue About Season 5, And The Theories Have Already Started

The 2025 TV Schedule has begun, and yet we still don’t have a release date for one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows of the year, Stranger Things. We know that the hit sci-fi series finished filming back in December thanks to a round of emotional social media posts from the cast. Plus, the Duffer Brothers have shared BTS photos and teasers on Instagram since production began last year. Now, it seems like they’re at it again, and as always, fans were quick to start theorizing what the new teaser might indicate about Stranger Things Season 5.

To celebrate the annual Next on Netflix event, the streamer’s social media team has been busy releasing first looks, trailers, and release dates for a bunch of upcoming Netflix shows and movies. While the official press event reportedly included a “making of” sizzle reel of footage from Season 5, it has yet to be released to the public. Instead, the official social media accounts for the streamer and Stranger Things shared a missing teen flyer for Jane Hopper. Take a look:

A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv) A photo posted by on

The poster is full of interesting information, including a date of birth for El, which is a fun thing for fans to know about her character. Of course, most fans zeroed in on the phone number attached. Some commented that it connects to the Hawkins Police Department and allegedly informs residents that Hawkins is on lockdown because of an earthquake and that their main priority is finding Jane Hopper. Meanwhile, others have reported that they received a busy signal or a message indicating that the number is unable to be reached.

While the number certainly has the potential to be the biggest easter egg of the poster — if they can figure out how to handle the large call volume — there are plenty of other tidbits of information that have fans theorizing about Season 5 once again.

Perhaps, the most important information on the flyer is the fact that Eleven was spotted around Hawkins High School on June 14, 1986. Stranger Things fans will remember that Season 4 ended with El and the rest of the Byers family back in Hawkins in March 1986, after she was arrested for assaulting Angela and was "rescued" by Dr. Brenner, who helped her get her powers back.

The June date could give fans a clue about the time Season 5 takes place, which has been up for debate. It’s also interesting that the flyer requests that anyone who has any information call the Hawkins Police Department. The Hawkins PD has had nothing to do with “Jane Hopper,” and no one but Hopper -- who is believed to be dead by his former employer -- even knew of El. This begs the question, who is actually searching for Jane/El? Some fans have theories:

Something tells me that the one who is looking for JANE HOPPER is in fact the military.... - @bravoaistilonline.officiall

So 3 months after season 4 - Jane goes missing near Hawkins High? And it says to contact Hawkins Police so Hopper or friends must have reported it? Or is this military trying to manipulate the public to disclose her location? The contact Hawkins police part is throwing me off. - @victimofcircumstance01

As a super fan myself, and given how the season ended with the military dead set on blaming Vecna's murders on El, I have a feeling the military theory is the closest to the truth as we're going to get without more information.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other fans are more preoccupied with the dates provided in the flyer. Does June 7th mean more than just Jane’s birthday? What about the date, she went missing? Or the phone number? Fans definitely have some questions about all these numbers:

Guys I'm delusional but does that mean s5 is coming out June 13th??? - @brooklynbee3

I think the phone number contains the release date of the season 🤔🤔🤔🤔 - @salvatoreucc_

Another theory that fans seem to be floating has to do with the Season 5 episode titles that were released during Stranger Things Day in 2024. Included in that list was the Episode 2 title, “The Vanishing Of ___” where the who was kept a secret.

Initial theories were that Holly Wheeler was going to be the one who vanished, but with this new Jane Hopper poster, fans, like @Austin.thomasny have started to rethink that theory:

… the EPISODE TITLE. IS SHE THE ONE THAT VANISHES?! WHAAAAAAAAT?!

Whatever is going on with El is certain to be an important plot point in Season 5. And it will probably be one of great interest since there haven’t been too many behind-the-scenes photos shared of her.

As much as I would love an actual release date and an official trailer, I do think it’s fun that the Stranger Things team continues to find new ways to keep fans engaged as they make sure Season 5 is as perfect as it can be. While they do that, we can continue to ponder this poster and scour through the first four seasons with a Netflix subscription to try and find clues about what's to come.