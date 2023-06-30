Sterling K. Brown Talks Returning To Live-Action TV For The First Time Since This Is Us (And What Will Be Similar)

Sterling K. Brown is re-teaming with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for one of his first live-action TV roles since the NBC drama ended last year. Announced earlier this year, the Hulu thriller will reportedly see Brown star as a former president’s head of security. Now the actor is teasing the upcoming show as well as its differences and similarities to the drama he won an Emmy for.

While promoting his upcoming movie Biosphere, Sterling K. Brown spoke to Variety about the new Hulu show. While there still aren’t too many details surrounding the series, Brown did admit that his role is vastly different from Randall Pearson, but with the show coming from Dan Fogelman, there is still one aspect that won’t change:

It’s not Randall. The character is completely different, completely different milieu. But you know Dan — he can’t help but throw some heart in there. There is always going to be heart.

It’s not so surprising to hear that Brown will be playing someone that may be the complete opposite of Randall Pearson, who was a family man and a councilman, especially since the Hulu show is a thriller. However, the fact that Dan Fogelman is helming the show means there will still be a lot of heart and emotion. So, fans may want to prepare tissues because if it’s anything like This Is Us, there may be a lot of crying involved, even in the midst of the action.

The upcoming Hulu series will mark Sterling K. Brown’s first live-action TV role post-This Is Us, but the actor has lent his voice to the animated series Solar Opposites and Interrupting Chicken over the last few years. Meanwhile, the new show will mark Dan Fogelman’s second Hulu series, as he serves as executive producer on the streamer’s breakout comedy hit Only Murders in the Building, which has its third season premiering this summer.

As of now, there’s no other information on the still-untitled thriller, and now with the WGA writers' strike, it’s possible it will delay production even further. The show is still moving forward with Hulu, and it got a straight-to-series order from the streamer. Brown is also set to star in the upcoming Hulu limited series Washington Black, with an unknown premiere date. He has several other projects in the works too, so he has stayed plenty busy since saying goodbye to Randall Pearson.

While waiting for Sterling K. Brown’s highly-anticipated return to television, be sure to sign up for a Hulu subscription so you’re all set to watch. In the meantime, This Is Us’ six seasons are available to keep you occupied on the same platform. Even though the new Hulu show likely won’t be coming out this year, be sure to check out the 2023 TV schedule to see what series will be premiering in the coming months.