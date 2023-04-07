Sterling K. Brown Is Reuniting With This Is Us Showrunner For A Streaming Drama

It may be hard to believe, but we’ve gone nearly a year without This Is Us’ heartwrenching storylines. Many of the cast members have gone on to other roles, projects, and/or major life events, such as Justin Hartley’s new CBS series and Mandy Moore welcoming baby #2. Sterling K. Brown has also remained plenty busy, mainly on the big screen, but he will soon be reuniting with the drama’s showrunner, Dan Fogelman, for a brand new series.

Brown and Fogelman are set to reunite for a new untitled drama given a straight-to-series order from Hulu. From 20th Television and created by Fogelman and starring Brown, the series’ plot is being kept under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it may involve a security guard and/or former president. The This Is Us alum will also executive produce alongside John Hoberg and Jess Rosenthal for Fogelman’s Rhode Island Ave. Productions banner.

The untitled Hulu drama will mark one of Sterling K. Brown’s first major TV follow-ups after This Is Us. He did, however, lend his voice to the animated series Interrupting Chicken, adapted from the popular children’s picture book, on Apple TV+. He is also set to star in the upcoming Hulu limited series Washington Black and has multiple other projects in production, so he is keeping occupied post-This Is Us.

Dan Fogelman, meanwhile, has also found success following This Is Us. He’s the executive producer of Hulu’s breakout comedy hit Only Murders in the Building, which will have its third season premiering later this year. With him and Sterling K. Brown teaming up once again, it will surely be one series you won’t want to miss. If the storytelling is anywhere near the quality of This Is Us and Only Murders (both very different shows), we’re in good hands.

With this This Is Us reunion, hopefully it leads to other reunions on the upcoming series. Fingers crossed that if any other alums from the NBC drama hop on board the train, we don’t have to worry about crying every week. I don’t think I could handle more heartbreak, even though it’s been less than a year since we said goodbye to the Pearsons.

As of now, there aren’t any other details about the untitled Hulu drama, including who else will be joining Sterling K. Brown on screen. Since it did get a straight-to-series order, it’s likely more news will come out about it as development continues on it. Though it seems unlikely to me that it will be part of the 2023 TV schedule, it’s possible it could still come out late this year. Either way, a series with Brown and Dan Fogelman is a series you want to tune in for, so make sure you are signed up for a Hulu subscription so you can watch it when it eventually does premiere.