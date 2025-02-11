I’m Obsessed With Reese Witherspoon Picking Out Her Own Doppelgänger To Play Elle Woods, But She Got Real About ‘The Hard Thing’ That Comes With It

Who knows what Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods would have been without Reese Witherspoon stepping into those impeccable (last season’s) Prada heels? Thankfully, we’ll never have to know, and what’s even better, The Morning Show performer is hand-selecting the newest Elle for the coming flashback series that's coming for those with an Amazon Prime subscription . I’m so thrilled that Witherspoon is on the decision because who knows the iconic character better than her? With being in the thick of the job, the actress-film producer did open up about the tough part of picking who would play Elle and carry on the pink and scented legacy of one of Witherspoon’s best movies .

​​As the Cruel Intentions actress and Will Ferrell promoted their new movie, You’re Cordially Invited–which premiered on our 2025 movie schedule at the end of January–she shared about the new Prime series, Elle. While what we know about the Legally Blonde series is still slim, the OG Miss Woods shared with People what the casting process has been like for finding a fitting doppelgänger for the show. Via the page’s Instagram , Witherspoon teased that she was excited about the process of finding the titular title character, pre-Harvard days, saying:

But I’m really excited because we're going through the casting process right now and we’re picking who is going to play the young me.

The Sweet Home Alabama star seems to be enjoying the auditions, and I’m not surprised. A whole afternoon of Elle Woods energy has to be a pretty wholesome and energizing feeling for all involved.

And while it has been a fun time for the Big Little Lies alum, she got real about the more difficult and unexpected parts. She noted that while all the young actresses are extremely talented and a joy to see, the elimination process has been the toughest part of the coming show. She shared:

It’s kind of a trip, but it’s so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement and completely…There’s so many good ones. That’s the hard thing because there’s so many good people to choose from.

The process seems like it has Witherspoon completely enamored with the coming series. Between her relishing a room full of Elle Woods energy to finding the girl that could bring the Legally Blonde world into its newest era, the Sing alum seems up for the job, regardless of the tough calls.

And with no Mindy Kaling's Legally Blonde 3 in sight , this prequel series sounds excellent, because the fans (like me), will gladly accept the fabulous lawyer at any age. Thankfully, it does sound like Kaling and crew is taking their time with LB3 to honor the character and franchise in this new stage of Woods’ life.

Here’s hoping casting and filming go well (for both productions) and we can expect to see Elle on the back half of our 2025 TV schedule ! The fans know, me included, that Reese Witherspoon being in on all the Legally Blonde decisions is everything for the world, and her pick for the coming iteration, although probably tough, will be the right one.

Stream Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 1 and 2 with an Amazon Prime subscription.