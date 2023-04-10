Stranger Things' First Official Spinoff Has Been Ordered At Netflix, And It Marks A First For The Franchise

The end is near for Stranger Things, as the pop culture phenomenon is set to conclude with its fifth season, which enters production this year. Though fans need not worry, because series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed they're working with Netflix to produce spinoffs of the beloved coming-of-age series. Now, we have confirmation that an offshoot has officially been ordered by the streamer. And if that weren’t exciting enough, it’ll mark a first for the franchise.

Netflix officially announced that an untitled adult animated series set within the world of Stranger Things is officially in the works. It's being developed by Eric Robles, who serves as executive producer on behalf of Flying Bark Productions. The Duffer Brothers will also act as EPs under their recently established Upside Down Pictures banner. Additionally, Shawn Levy, who also co-produces the parent show, does the same here as well alongside Dan Cohen by way of their 21 Laps imprint. The Duffers marked the occasion with a joint statement in which they shared high praise for Robles:

We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with -- the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…

This is a major development for the high-profile IP. While there have been rumors in recent months, the streaming service had not confirmed whether any kind of animated series was truly in production. To be honest, it probably only a matter of time before the franchise stepped into this medium. Its approach to storytelling really does lend itself to animation and, even more excitingly, it sounds like this series will be somewhat reminiscent of classic Saturday morning cartoons. As someone who grew up on such TV fare, I’m incredibly pumped for this.

Of course, I also have a number of questions in regard to the premise. I mean, is it a sequel or a prequel to the OG series? Is it set in the town of Hawkins, Indiana? And does it feature any of the characters that fans have come to know and love? We probably won’t get any of those details for some time. But I’m certain that as they wait for updates, fans will take the time to speculate and dream up their own ideas.

The Duffer Brothers have (unsurprisingly) kept their overall spinoff plans close to the vest since confirming that more Stranger Things projects are on the way. Many have tried to deduce what they have planned and, apparently, only one person was successful. Series star Finn Wolfhard sussed out what the enigmatic siblings are concocting, and you can bet that he’s not saying a word now that his suspicions have been proven true.

Obviously, though, let’s not forget that we still have Season 5 of the flagship series (which will provide the cast with some massive raises). Eleven and Hawkins’ war with Vecna is about to kick into high gear, and it’s sure to be an emotional ordeal. Not just because it could mean there’ll be major casualties but because fans will be saying goodbye to a show that’s had a major impact on the entertainment landscape. With latter point in mind, it’s comforting to know that its legacy will continue through the animated series.

