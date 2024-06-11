Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke Got Real About Filming The Final Season, And I’m Tearing Up
Maya Hawke reveals how the Stranger Things cast is handling the show's ending.
Stranger Things Season 5 is coming and that means the end is near. The series' final season isn’t expected to arrive until next year, but considering the show’s popularity, it’s going to be an emotional farewell for all of the fans who have followed the residents of Hawkins so far. And Maya Hawke says it’s just as emotional for the cast. The show isn’t even over for them yet, but they’re already getting sentimental, and now so am I.
ET spoke with Maya Hawke on the red carpet for the Inside Out 2 premiere, where she revealed that for those members of the cast who have been part of the Stranger Things world for eight years, the end is “heartbreaking.” Since she was a late addition to the cast who maybe doesn’t have quite as strong a connection, she’s trying to help everybody through it. Hawke explained…
It’s completely understandable why the core cast of Stranger Things might be having trouble dealing with their feelings staring down the barrel at the end of the show. Most of the Stranger Things cast were teenagers when this thing started, so they’ve literally grown up, becoming young adults throughout the show.
Beyond that, Stranger Things has made stars of many of the cast. There's a whole list of upcoming Millie Bobby Brown movies and shows as her star has continued to rise. Finn Wolfhard is a Ghostbuster now. Others have also seen their careers blossom as a result of the show. They also appear to have become friends with each other, and the end of the show means no longer seeing each other regularly.
And that’s just the actors, considering what the end may have in store for their characters is another conversation entirely. We're still waiting to see how the Stranger Things Season 4 ending will resolve. Everything has seemingly changed and it's hard to guess where things will go. A not insignificant number of Stranger Things characters have died over the course of the series, and so the possibility that other beloved characters may not survive Season 5 has to be considered a strong possibility.
Maya Hawke says she’s just excited to have been part of Stranger Things. The same probably goes for the fans who have been watching for four seasons. It will be sad to see it all end, but we’ll be glad that it was here and that we were here for it.
