What Excites Finn Wolfhard The Most About Returning For Ghostbusters Afterlife’s Sequel
The Spengler family's future in ghost busting looks bright.
Taking the world by storm last fall, co-writer/director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife reignited the legacy franchise through a successful new movie release. With talented young leads like McKenna Grace and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard representing the next generation of paranormal investigators, parents and children alike could share the enthusiasm for the next chapter of this surprise 2021 box office hit.
Much as the world is waiting for the sequel to Afterlife, Wolfhard himself is excited to return to his character of Trevor Spengler in this still mysterious follow-up. Speaking with the actor during the press rounds for Netflix (opens in new tab)’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the sequel codenamed “Firehouse” came up in conversation. While he couldn’t give too many details, Finn Wolfhard did share with CinemaBlend why he was so excited to get back to busting:
As we saw through Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s ending, the famed firm of haunted hunting was on the rise yet again. With Trevor, his sister Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and some friends they made along the way, the family legacy of ghostbusting had been passed onto the next generation. Though tears were shed, hope bloomed as another warning of impending danger closed out Reitman's big legacy-quel.
Finn Wolfhard’s excitement for the next Ghostbusters movie is even more palpable when taking into account the fact that the young man will be hard at work on the final season of Stranger Things. As he's no stranger to weird happenings from beyond the veil, one could see working on both projects as business as usual.
While we don’t know much about how much Trevor has grown since the events of Afterlife, we do know that director Gil Kenan will be leading the charge on this new Ghostbusters project. How much Finn Wolfhard knows is a mystery, but apparently he knows all he needs to in order to be ready to once again sling a neutron wand in service of saving the world.
The differences between Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Stranger Things can be parsed out even finer once this sequel is released. As the officially-untitled sequel known as “Firehouse” won’t be in theaters until the December portion of 2023’s new releases schedule, that’s quite a bit of time on the hands of moviegoers. It's a wait fans are used to by now, but will accept easier through enthusiasm such as that displayed above.
In the meantime, you can catch Finn Wolfhard, as well as the rest of the voice cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, through both theatrical and streaming release. If you can’t find a theater near you running the picture, you can use your Netflix subscription to enjoy this animated delight.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
