Why Stranger Things And Netflix Need To Take A Page Out Of Taylor Swift's Playbook

The world of Netflix’s Stranger Things is extending to London’s West End for the first time this week, as Stranger Things: The First Shadow had its opening night at the Phoenix Theatre on Thursday, December 14. The new stage play is an original story that takes place in Hawkins, Indiana in the year 1959 with younger versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel. As the production gets its start, I think Netflix should take a page out of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie playbook in the future.

Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of the most popular TV shows running right now. Every season seems to outdo itself, especially considering the Netflix viewing records Stranger Things 4 broke when that batch of episodes was released. It currently holds the No. 2 slot for the most successful debut for an English-language series. With that in mind, I think taking The First Shadow to the big screen a-la The Eras Tour could be a glorious idea for the franchise once it's had some time to gain traction amongst theatergoers.

Sure, Netflix could go the obvious route and make The First Shadow available to stream on its home service at some point, but I think the studio should instead follow in Taylor Swift’s footsteps by filming a version of the stage play for the theater and letting that box office money roll in. When Taylor Swift took her Eras Tour to the big screen, it broke records at the box office for concert movies and became a major event for Swifties who had either already been to her massive show or couldn’t get tickets to the sold out shows.

More On Stranger Things' Stage Debut (Image credit: Netflix) As A Stranger Things Fan, I'm Still Surprised By Which Characters Are (And Aren't) Included In The First Shadow

According to Deadline , there are plans to take The First Shadow to Broadway, along with the original stage play becoming the first of a trilogy of planned plays that take place in the TV show’s universe. Considering the popularity of Stranger Things doesn’t match the amount of people who can venture out to London and New York City to see a production, filming the play for the big screen would be an excellent decision that I can imagine so many fans of the series taking advantage of.

I put this idea into the fold as Waitress: The Musical is playing on the big screen for the first time with Fathom Events throughout the month. The Tony-nominated Broadway just began playing in theaters earlier this month and now will extend its run after bringing in over $3.2 million, which is considered a success for a theatrical release of a stage film, per Playbill .

We all know Netflix would make more than that if it put out a Stranger Things title in theaters! If you are able to go to London’s West End, tickets are available for The First Shadow. Plus, check out what we know about Stranger Things Season 5 here on CinemaBlend.