'It's Good To Be The King': Suits Creator Gets Honest About The Show’s Netflix Success (And Throws A Little Shade At Ozark)

I’m not sure many people had a Suits resurgence on their 2023 TV bingo card. USA Network’s legal dramedy has emerged as a streaming phenomenon, as a number of Netflix subscription holders have been checking it out over the past few months. In that time, some of the cast and crew have spoken out, sharing their thoughts on the renewed interest in the show. Series creator Aaron Korsh is one of the people who’s weighed in, and he just shared more honest sentiments on the wave of success. At the same time, he also took a moment to playfully throw shade at Ozark .

For weeks, Aaron Korsh’s show remained in Netflix’s Top 10 list and, while it’s no longer trending there now, its impact is still being felt. It was just reported that the series, which aired 9 seasons from 2011 to 2019, has shattered the Nielsen record for all-time overall streaming. Korsh caught wind of that massive accomplishment and went on to post about it on X (formerly known as Twitter). Through his message, the producer made two admissions and a declaration:

I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits. It’s good to be the King.

If we’re to be honest with ourselves, at least some of us would probably have the same kind of response after seeing our work blow up in such a major way. It would be an understatement to say the Everybody Loves Raymond writer is pleased with how audiences have responded to his creation. What’s also impressive about that milestone is that the record previously belonged to acclaimed Netflix drama Ozark. With that, the EP just couldn’t help but (respectfully) poke fun at the Jason Bateman-led show in another X post:

I got nothing against Ozark, but it’s going down. #Suitsdominance

Shots fired! (Not really.) The Emmy-winning crime drama, of course, has plenty to be proud of, and the fact that it ever held that title in the first place should be commended. The series was a major hit for its streaming service during its run, and major acclaim was showered on it as well. So while the message above is something of a playful jab, it can also be seen as a “game recognizes game” acknowledgement in some regard.

Considering the success Suits has experienced, many have been clamoring for a reboot or revival. Aaron Korsh responded to those calls , confirming that nothing was actually in the works (in part due to the WGA writers strike at the time). Korsh actually seems to be fine with a revival of sorts not happening at some point. Interestingly enough, he actually seems more interested in returning to the fictional universe with a spinoff series. The specific one he has in mind is a prequel centered on Robert Zane, who was played by Wendell Pierce on the show and is the father of Meghan Markle’s Rachel.

Only time will tell if a revival or spinoff series actually comes to fruition. In the meantime though, the veteran TV producer appears as though he’s going to revel in his new status as “the king.” Sorry, Ozark, but you had your run.