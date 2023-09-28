Patrick J Adams Apologized For ‘Trip Down Suits Memory Lane’ After He Broke SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules

Suits may have ended four years ago, but the show has become more popular than ever this year thanks to Netflix subscribers gaining access to the first eight seasons. As such, several of its starring actors have been both commenting on the surging popularity, as well as reflecting on their time working on the USA Network original. Most recently, Patrick J. Adams posted some Suits throwback photos because he was “missing” his costars, but now the actor has apologized for this “trip down Suits memory lane” since it broke SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

While the Writers Guild of America strike is now over, the actors in Hollywood are still on strike, with this particular labor dispute beginning on July 14, 2023 and showing no signs of ending anytime soon. As it turns out, Adams sharing those Suits photos earlier this week went against strike protocol, so he posted an apology in his Instagram Stories that read as follows:

The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections. It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong

As part of the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are not supposed to engage in any film and television promotional work, and that includes publicly (or at least directly) discussing past projects. So Patrick J. Adams’s social media post evidently broke that rule, but he soon realized the error of his ways, deleted the pictures from his account and shared the above statement. Once the strike is over, Adams will be able to reflect on the good ol’ Suits days with his followers all he wants, but for now, that’s not going to fly.

Although prior to 2011, Patrick J. Adams appeared in movies like Old School and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, as well as guest starred in TV shows like NCIS and Lost, Suits is unquestionably what he’s known best for, having co-led the series in its first seven seasons, then guest-starred in Season 9. His character, Mike Ross, was a college dropout with an eidetic memory who managed to join the show’s main law firm with the help of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter, despite not having a law degree. Adams and Macht’s costars during their time together included Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

As for Suits itself, if you’ve made your way through the first eight seasons and are itching to watch the ninth and final season, that can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Otherwise, feel free to check out the other best shows on Netflix to binge-watch or see what’s ahead in the Netflix TV schedule.