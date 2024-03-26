A Ted Lasso Vet Will Appear In Shrinking Season 2, And This Is Just Too Perfect

2023 saw more than a few exceptional TV series debut, but one that really struck a chord with this avid viewer was Shrinking. The dramedy, which is streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription , is a quirky piece of work that’s as funny as it is thoughtful. What really makes the show sing, though, is the amazing ensemble that’s been assembled for it. Every one of the actors is perfectly cast, and the chemistry they have with each other is very palpable. Now, you might be even more excited for Season 2 (like me) upon hearing that a Ted Lasso alum is joining the roster of stars for the new episodes. And this is just too perfect to me.

In an exciting turn of events, the Shrinking cast is officially adding none other than Brett Goldstein. This makes a lot of sense given that the star actually co-created the series alongside Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel, who’s the lead of the show. According to Deadline , the creative team had actually been trying to get Goldstein to appear on camera for a little while, though those attempts ultimately didn’t pan out. I don’t know about you, but I’m downright thrilled that he’s now able to share the screen with the cast.

An actor, writer and comedian, the British entertainer has been in show business for some time now, having contributed to a number of notable productions across the pond. Uncle, Hoff the Record and Catherine Tate's Nan are just a few of the credits to his name. Of course, he rose to global prominence through his role as veteran football player Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. Brett Goldstein received acclaim for his role as the (well-developed) Kent and won two consecutive Primetime Emmys for Best Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series.

The Garfield Movie star is being billed as a guest star on Shrinking, and it isn’t clear just how many episodes he’ll pop up in. And, considering that his role is being kept under wraps, the general public currently knows next to nothing about the character he’s playing. What's interesting, though, is Deadline reports that the creative team found this role to be perfect for him. I’m so curious about who he’ll end up playing on the show and look forward to finding out.

By joining the cast, Brett Goldstein will join the aforementioned Jason Segel as well as Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller and Harrison Ford. Goldstein could surely bounce off any of these actors, though the notion of him sharing the screen with Ford (who should star in more TV comedies) is particularly exciting. These are two humorous forces of nature who really should get some screen time together.

Shrinking centers on a therapist (Jason Segel), who seeks to grapple with his new normal following the death of his wife. While dealing with his grief, he begins to forsake his professional ethics by telling his patients exactly what he thinks about their personal situations. This gradually has an effect on his professional and personal life and even impacts the friends and colleagues in his orbit. The show has received critical acclaim, with Segel and Williams even scoring Primetime Emmy nods for their work.

I was already excited for Season 2, which has some plot threads to resolve, but the perfect addition of Brett Goldstein actually has me even more hyped. A premiere window for the new episodes, which are currently being filmed, has yet to be announced. However, I’ll surely wait patiently to see what’s in store with Goldstein’s character and more.

