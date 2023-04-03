Shrinking: Why Everyone Needs To Give The Apple TV+ Show A Chance

Every once in a while, there comes a show that goes under the radar , but honestly, should be loved a whole lot more. There are plenty of them out there, from The Get Down on Netflix to some fantasy shows that people hardly seem to watch, but today, I’m going to talk about Shrinking.

The show tells the story of a therapist who is going through a rough time after losing his wife, and in order to sort of spice up his life and start to move on, he begins to tell his clients exactly what he thinks of their problems with brutal honesty, while also aiding them in certain ways that may be…a little unethical, but fun to watch all the same.

While it’s not as underrated as certain shows, it certainly doesn’t feel like people are watching this as much as they should. There is truly so much to love about this new Apple TV+ show, and quite frankly, I feel that it’s one of the best comedies in years. Here are my reasons why you need to give the show, Shrinking, a chance today.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

It’s Co-Created By One Of The Creators Of Ted Lasso

One of the most popular shows right now is Ted Lasso. From the stellar Ted Lasso cast to its heartwarming moments, all the way up to the twists it decides to implement, the comedy has become one of the golden jewels of Apple TV+ and has continued for three seasons so far, with people loving the show and its star, Jason Sudeikis .

But, what if I told you that comedy is actually the reason why Shrinking even exists? One of the co-creators of Ted Lasso, Bill Lawrence, is one of the creators here, as well. The other person beside him is Brett Goldstein – who portrays Roy on the older series, and also acts as one of the writers. Truly, from the moment you start watching this show, you can just tell that it’s from people involved with Lasso, because the comedic style is very similar.

And yet, there are so many other reasons to watch this show other than these two being involved – that’s just how you know it’s going to be good.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Part Of The Premise Is Hysterical

I talked about the premise a little bit in the opener, but think about it – we’ve all had those rough patches in our lives where sometimes, we might need the help of an outside source in order to properly figure out what to do, and that usually comes in the form of a therapist.

Think about that therapist literally speaking his mind to you and not holding anything back, telling you straight up how he feels – a little unethical, but something that you probably need to hear.

That’s part of the premise of this show. I truly started watch Shrinking because the idea of a therapist being so open and telling you how they feel is something that is so hilarious to me, but they take it to new heights by having Jimmy (played by Jason Segel) do these crazy things in order to make his clients feel better and grow. That premise in and of itself is just so damn good and you can’t get better than that.

There’s more to Shrinking than just a therapist being brutally honest, but I had to point that out, because it was a big reason why I started watching.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Cast Is Amazing Overall

I could go on about the Shrinking cast for hours, but because I have other articles to write and more shows to watch, I’ll just say this – they really deserve all the awards, or at least a lot of nominations for them.

This is the best I have ever seen Jason Segel act . I’ve seen him in plenty of other projects, but him in Shrinking is truly some of the most effective portrayal of emotions I have ever seen from him.

What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Jason Segel (Image credit: Gravitas Ventures) If you like Jason Segel, here are some of his best roles.

He’s able to show off this complex set of feelings while still finding ways to make the show even more relatable, from him trying to deal with his depression over losing his wife, to accepting his post-marital life, to everything else in-between. Also, him and Lukita Maxwell perfectly capture that father-daughter relationship.

Another actor that I have to point out for their excellent acting skills is Harrison Ford , because, wow, he really does have such great comedic timing.

Obviously, I've seen Ford in plenty of other movies, namely the Indiana Jones franchise , as well as the Star Wars movies, but I never pictured him as a big TV comedic actor because he always seemed so serious in many of his roles. But let me tell you, he made me cry laughing. His character, Paul, is one of the funniest parts of this series, and truly, I would love to see him return in this role again in the future, especially since Shrinking Season 2 is already confirmed.

Really, the entire cast is just outstanding, and you should watch the show just for them.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Comedy Itself Is Very Witty And Funny

Oh my god, I laughed harder during this show than I have at so many other sitcoms.

I’m talking about shows like 30 Rock, The Office; even more than Friends or Community, because this show is just so witty and sharp with its comedy.

The comedy is certainly for adults – there’s plenty of cursing and a lot of adult jokes that kids wouldn’t get and that wouldn't be appropriate for them – like Paul asking what the term “rawdog” means, or the unpleasant interactions after casual “safe-dick” sex – but it’s the way it's all delivered that makes it so much better.

I say that the comedy is a lot like Ted Lasso, but a little less family-friendly and more in your face about life being sort of aggravating sometimes, but we can always find a way through this maze of trouble and feel ourselves think again. Sometimes, the best way to do that is through hilarious comedy.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

But The Story Is What You Stay For

I’ve talked a lot about how the comedy and the cast is great, and while they are all great reasons to start the show, the real reason I stayed is for the story that it tells.

Yes, the show will make you laugh, but it will also make you cry, because it’s so relatable. Everyone in their lives has gone through a rough patch, whether it be through losing someone close to you, or work aggravating you, or you’re just trying to get over your own insecurities. Life is hard, and Shrinking is the perfect show to tell you, “Hey, it’s okay to grieve in your own way, but you can’t stay stuck forever.”

This is a show that is designed to make you feel, because every episode always offers either a new piece of advice, or emotional moments that will make you start to cry, whether it be about a daughter and father rekindling their bond, or a young woman trying to move past her divorce, or an older man struggling to connect with his kid after getting bad news about his health.

These aren’t just issues made up for entertainment – these are normal, everyday problems that people face, and Shrinking makes a statement, saying that it’s okay to talk about that stuff, and feel your feelings, while still having a laugh and trying to move on. It’s so much more than just comedy – and that’s what I love about it.

While Shrinking is certainly up there with one of my favorite shows of 2023, I wish more and more people would watch it. I believe this is a show that every person needs to see at least once, just for the fun of it. I promise, through its ten episodes, you’ll have a heck of a good time.