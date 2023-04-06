Why Harrison Ford Should Star In More TV Comedies After Apple TV+'s Shrinking

Light spoilers for Apple TV+’s Shrinking lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

Harrison Ford is a big-screen titan, one who has a plethora of notable credits under his belt. Of course, movie lovers probably know him best for his timeless blockbusters like Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Air Force One. Yet let’s not forget that he’s also starred in Working Girl, Regarding Henry, The Age of Adaline and other more intimate projects. Now 80, Ford continues to choose interesting gigs, and he more recently made a great career decision when he opted to join Apple TV+’s Shrinking . The veteran actor truly shines on the dramedy series, and his performance has me convinced that he should do more TV comedies.

On Shrinking, the actor plays Paul Rhoades, a well-respected therapist dealing with the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease. His world and practice are thrown into disarray after younger colleague Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) starts using ethically questionable approaches when handling his patients. The role is on-brand for the Blade Runner icon, as it allows him to play the role of the cynical curmudgeon with a heart of gold. However, Paul is far from one-dimensional, and Harrison Ford really gets to spread his wings here. I’d like to see him do that in the context of other small-screen romps, and there are a few reasons as to why I’m eager for that to happen:

Harrison Ford May Play Serious Characters, But He’s Downright Hilarious

Let’s face it, the Han Solo actor has carved out a niche for himself playing gritty characters. One need look no further than Richard Kimble, Rick Deckhard, James Marshall and the aforementioned smuggler. And in fairness, the star is very good at embodying these sort of “tough guys” though, in doing so, he doesn’t always get to show his sillier side. It’s no secret that the man himself is funny, as anyone who’s seen his talk show interviews (one of which saw him dress up like a hot dog) can attest to it. The man is honestly hysterical in his own right, and Shrinking provides him the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Yes, Paul is grouchy and can barely tolerate some people – just like some of the most beloved of Harrison Ford’s characters. But when he’s not busting Jimmy’s chops, he’s gleefully snacking on Fun Dip or singing pop songs on his way to work with co-worker Gabby (Jessica Williams). And seriously, how often do we get the chance to see Ford play a character who gets delightfully high and crashes a party after consuming too many weed gummies? We haven’t even mentioned Paul’s seemingly endless one-liners, which Ford hilariously delivers to great effect. The bottom line is that he’s comedic gold and should capitalize on his talents by taking them to other shows.

Watching Harrison Ford Go Toe To Toe With Other Comedic Actors Is Endless Fun

The Academy Award nominee has worked with comedy veterans over the years, but very rarely does he ever get to work with them in productions belonging to that genre. So it’s seriously a novelty to see him rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller. He gels with everyone so well, typically playing the straight man to their characters’ antics but sometimes getting wrapped up in the madness himself. On that note, I’d absolutely love to see him mix it up with some of the other funny performers that currently populate the small screen.

The TV medium currently contains a wide range of comedic heavy hitters, from Jason Sudeikis and Quinta Brunson to Jean Smart and Henry Winkler. I’d love to see Harrison Ford share the screen with any of these stars in a sitcom at some point. I have no doubts that he could build chemistry with any of today’s biggest stars and ultimately provide some truly funny fare in the process.

TV Comedies Have Become Incredibly Varied In This Day And Age

While I wouldn’t mind seeing the star lead another comedy series, I’d be more interested in seeing him guest star or recur on some of the other great comedies that are currently on TV. And what’s great about the landscape these days is that the genre has become incredibly complex and now offers a slew of incredible titles. Sure, you still have the multi-camera sitcoms like The Conners or How I Met Your Father, but there’s a surplus of great single-camera productions such as Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building. You also have plenty of offerings that fall into the dramedy category, including Reservation Dogs, Succession and The Bear.

The thought of the Witness star appearing on any of those shows is exciting to me. I’d love to see him play a clergyman on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones or a superintendent or teacher on Abbott Elementary. In short, there are a lot of fun universes for the actor to play in, and any one of them could allow him to further branch out in interesting ways.

Of course, all of this is surely easier said than done, as Harrison Ford does have a lot on his plate. In addition to his commitments to Shrinking, he’s also headlining the hit Yellowstone spinoff 1923 , which has been renewed for a second season. There’s also the fact that he still has a booming film career, with his latest movie being Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny . Ford has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe , where he’ll take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.