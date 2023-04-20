Ted Lasso Fans Are Totally Loving Jamie Adorably Teaching Roy How To Ride A Bike

Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 – “Sunflowers” – of Ted Lasso ahead. If you aren’t caught up with the series, you can stream the show with an Apple TV+ subscription .

I did not have Roy and Jamie becoming BFFs while biking around Amsterdam on my bingo card for Season 3 of Ted Lasso . However, as the season has aired on the 2023 TV schedule, the player and coach, who were once sworn enemies, have started to become bros, and their friendship status reached new heights as Jamie Tartt, of all people, taught Roy Kent, of all people, how to ride a bike in Amsterdam. Up to this point, fans have been loving Jamie’s development , and Roy training him, but this genuine and wholesome moment shared between the two was a real sign of growth, and it has the internet totally in love with the two bros.

For some context, this whole journey started with Roy telling Jamie he thinks windmills are fake. So Jamie decided to go on a mission to find bikes so the two could find a windmill. In a rare moment of tenderness from Brett Goldstein’s grumpy character, he tells Phil Dunster’s character that he never learned to ride a bike, because his grandfather was supposed to teach him before he died. So, Jamie decided to teach his coach how to ride, “for Grandad!” This storyline easily became one of the best Ted Lasso scenes ever to me, and I think the internet agrees with me.

We’ll start this tweet from @singing_regret , who couldn’t contain their excitement about the storyline, and tweeted in all caps:

I HAVE SEEN THE MOUNTAINTOP OF COMEDIC EMPATHY AND IT IS JAMIE TARTT TEACHING ROY KENT HOW TO RIDE A BIKE BECAUSE HIS GRANDAD COULDN'T

Other’s were rendered essentially speechless by the shocking, and heartwarming, moment on the bikes. For example, @_delaneryr10 simply posted some screenshots from the episode, with the caption:

Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/mGWCebfQMPApril 19, 2023 See more

While some were left with few words, and only heart eyes, other Ted Lasso fans were ready to write essays and give Ted Talks about why they loved this storyline so much. @bookfrolic used all their Twitter characters to gush over Jamie and Roy’s bonding moment, writing:

There have been some amazing moments in the 2.5 seasons we've had of #TedLasso so far, but Jamie Tartt teaching Roy Kent to ride a bicycle is definitely up there as 1 of my favourite scenes of the series. To watch them go from enemies to BFFs has been incredible pic.twitter.com/1GADJDvxJVApril 20, 2023 See more

I 100% agree with them, seeing Roy and Jamie go from enemies to BFFs has been a real highlight of Season 3. It seemed like Jamie was on the road to redemption in Season 2 , however in the show’s latest round of episodes, it’s clear that Phil Dunster’s character has really changed for the better, and is becoming a more loving and empathetic bro. The best thing about all this though, is we got to see that evolution in maybe the funniest way possible: him teaching Roy Kent how to ride a bike.

Many Twitter users agree with this sentiment, pointing to Dunster’s standout performance this season. @weltonsmac noted Jamie’s growth, and also gave the actor some love, by tweeting:

my favourite thing about this series of ted lasso so far, is seeing how jamie and roy’s friendship has developed so naturally - it’s been so beautiful to watch it grow. and if phil dunster isn’t nominated for an emmy this year, it’ll be an absolute crime

It really will be a crime if Phil Dunster doesn't get an Emmy nomination. However, looking back at the Ted Lasso cast’s success at the TV award show, it seems likely that the Jamie Tartt actor will be recognized among this year’s comedic actors (likely alongside Brett Goldstein).

The other common reaction among the Jamie and Roy fans was the idea that they should star in a silly spin-off together. For @TheresTJP the ideal spinoff would feature the duo solving crimes together, as they tweeted:

A Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt spinoff where they bicycle through European cities solving mysteries needs to happen now.#TedLasso #tedlassospoilers pic.twitter.com/MJPzqknYV5April 19, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, @DanaWessel simply wants a buddy comedy about the two bros:

The world deserves a Ted Lasso spinoff of just Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt being bros and doing bro stuff together. No major conflict or cliffhangers. Just things like, "This week Roy and Jamie go fishing." pic.twitter.com/vGx0THiGp7April 19, 2023 See more

I must say, both these sound like fantastic shows that I’d for sure watch. However, the likelihood of them happening is very low. Don’t fret though, because there is still a lot of season left, and new episodes of Ted Lasso drop every Wednesday on Apple TV+, so I’m positive there will be more wholesome Roy and Jamie content in our near future.