That '70s Show Creators Explain Idea That Made '90s Show Sequel Click, And The Pitch Netflix Turned Down

It’s almost time to return to Point Place, Wisconsin, That ‘70s Show fans! The show’s legacy is set to continue in Netflix’s spinoff continuation series, That ‘90s Show , which dropped its first trailer this week. The footage is filled with a couple of familiar characters and some sweet callbacks to the OG sitcom. The offshoot looks like a lot of fun but, it sounds like the development process wasn’t so cut and dry. Per the creators, it took a little time to find an idea that clicked and, early on, the streaming company even turned down one of their pitches.

That ‘70s creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are incredibly protective of the fictional universe and characters they created over two decades ago. So they didn’t just want to jump back into the franchise without a strong idea. To mark the release of the That ‘90s Show trailer, the two EPs and co-creators Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler, caught up with Variety to discuss how the show came to fruition. Bonnie and Terry initially scoffed at the idea of a ‘90s-set offshoot when Netflix first reached out but, as Lindsey (who’s also their daughter) explained, they soon realized something unique about that specific decade:

We agreed amongst ourselves, we weren’t going to do it unless we could find a reason. And the thing that Greg said that I really loved, and I know mom and dad did too was, the ‘90s was the last time that people were looking up, they weren’t looking down at their phones. It was that last place of a real kind of engagement, having to make your own fun and really connecting with each other.

That ‘90s Show follows the character of Leia Forman – the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti – as she spends the summer with paternal grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place. During her stay, she’ll make friends with some local kids and form a friend group that seems very similar to her parents’ old clique. While it’s a solid premise, that wasn’t the idea that the Turners originally pitched to Netflix. Terry explained that they initially had a wilder idea involving Eric’s offspring:

Our first pass what [sic] that Eric [Topher Grace] had at some point gone to a rock festival and hooked up with someone, leading to an unknown grandchild. And at the doorway shows up a 14- or 15-year-old kid who says he’s Red [Kurtwood Smith] and Kitty’s [Debra Jo Rupp] grandkid.

The streaming company apparently told the creative team that “audiences just don’t warm up” to storylines that involve a surprise love child. And in my personal TV-viewing experience, said tales can be hit or miss. I’m personally intrigued by the premise that the EPs ultimately landed on, and I’m especially excited knowing that more franchise OGs will be popping up alongside Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red).

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderramma are reprising their roles as Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso and Fez, respectively. Tommy Chong also revealed his return as Leo before the streamer could even do so. The one star who won’t be returning is the legally embattled Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. In spite of that, Masterson did respond warmly when the show was confirmed to be in the works.

Legacy shows can be tricky to pull off, but it seems like Terry and Bonnie Turner and their collaborators have landed on something that they’re happy with and believe will connect with viewers. Hopefully, the show will be able to exude some fresh elements while honoring what’s come before.